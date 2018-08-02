Entertainment

The 15 Most Memorable Weddings in Movie History

by Kristyn Burtt
Aug 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET
Wedding from 'Sex and the City'
Image: New Line Cinema.

Movie weddings can be romantic and beautiful, but they can also be great failures. Either way, they leave an imprint on our brains as moviegoers. Are you bridezilla or the easy-breezy bride? Do you want a fairy-tale wedding or something completely low-key?

This summer's Keanu Reeves-Winona Ryder movie, Destination Wedding, had us thinking about some of the most memorable weddings in movie history. Their characters bond over hating the bride, the groom and weddings in general, but weddings in films are often the most significant parts of a movie.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley was the most perfect bride of the 1990s in Father of the Bride for some movie fans, while others related to Katherine Heigl's story in 27 Dresses. A film like The Princess Bride is one of the most romantic, while Sex and the City provides a less-than-ideal attempt to get Carrie and Big to the altar.

They are all moments we will never forget for the drama, tears, laughter and joy they bring to the screen. Here are some of the most epic movie weddings that come to mind.

1 /15: 'The Princess Bride'

Wedding scene from 'The Princess Bride'
Image: 20th Century Fox.

2 /15: 'Father of the Bride'

Wedding scene from 'Father of the Bride'
Image: Touchstone Pictures.

3 /15: 'Bridesmaids'

Wedding scene from 'Bridesmaids'
Image: Universal Pictures.

4 /15: 'The Graduate'

Wedding scene from 'The Graduate'
Image: Embassy Pictures.

5 /15: 'The Wedding Singer'

Wedding scene from 'The Wedding Singer'
Image: New Line Cinema.

6 /15: 'The Deer Hunter'

Wedding scene from 'The Deer Hunter'
Image: Universal Pictures.

7 /15: 'The Sound of Music'

'The Sound of Music' Wedding
Image: 20th Century Fox.

8 /15: 'Mamma Mia!'

Wedding scene from 'Mama Mia'
Image: Universal Pictures.

9 /15: 'The Philadelphia Story'

The Philadelphia Story wedding
Image: MGM.

10 /15: '27 Dresses'

Wedding from '27 Dresses'
Image: 20th Century Fox.

11 /15: 'Funny Face'

Wedding from 'Funny Face'
Image: Paramount Pictures.

12 /15: 'Love Actually'

Wedding from 'Love Actually'
Image: Universal Pictures.

13 /15: 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding'

Wedding from 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding'
Image: IFC Films.

14 /15: 'Sex and the City'

Wedding scene from 'Sex and the City' movie
Image: New Line Entertainment.

15 /15: 'My Best Friend's Wedding'

Wedding scene from 'My Best Friend's Wedding'
Image: TriStar Pictures.

