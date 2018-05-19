Entertainment

Here's What the Stars Wore to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding

by Jason Pham
May 19, 2018 at 11:40 a.m. ET
Celebrity Looks From the Royal Wedding:
Image: Getty Images

The time is finally here: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding. But before you ogle over the bride’s much-anticipated dress, take a look at what the couple’s A-list guests wore to the nuptials of the decade. From bright-colored skirt suits to extravagant, sky-high hats (or as the royals call them “fascinators), these stars did not come to play in the fashion department.

The duchess-to-be is known for inspiring fashion trends, and it looks like she has passed down her smart sense of style to some of her friends. From Priyanka Chopra to Victoria Beckham, check out what some of Hollywood’s chicest stars wore to the royal wedding.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.

1 /10: Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham
Image: Getty Images

1/10 :Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

2 /10: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian
Image: Getty Images

2/10 :Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

3 /10: Abigail Spencer & Priyanka Chopra

Abigail Spencer & Priyanka Chopra
Image: Getty Images

3/10 :Abigail Spencer & Priyanka Chopra

4 /10: Patrick J. Adams & Troian Bellisario

Patrick J. Adams & Troian Bellisario
Image: Getty Images

4/10 :Patrick J. Adams & Troian Bellisario

5 /10: Amal Clooney & George Clooney

Amal Clooney & George Clooney
Image: Getty Images

5/10 :Amal Clooney & George Clooney

6 /10: Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey
Image: Getty Images

6/10 :Oprah Winfrey

7 /10: Pippa Middleton & James Matthews

Pippa Middleton & James Matthews
Image: Getty Images

7/10 :Pippa Middleton & James Matthews

8 /10: Sarah Rafferty

Sarah Rafferty
Image: Getty Images

8/10 :Sarah Rafferty

9 /10: Gina Torres

Gina Torres
Image: Getty Images

9/10 :Gina Torres

10 /10: Sabrina Dhowre & Idris Elba

Sabrina Dhowre & Idris Elba
Image: Getty Images

10/10 :Sabrina Dhowre & Idris Elba