Entertainment

All the Photos You Have to See From Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding

by Lauren Joskowitz
May 19, 2018 at 9:38 a.m. ET
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's first kiss
Image: Getty Images

After so much anticipation (and about $42.8 million), Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally married! The wedding was just as spectacular as we expected it to be. It was almost totally worth waking up in the wee hours of Saturday morning to watch. 

As the anticipation of the nuptials built, Hollywood stars including George and Amal Clooney, Priyanka Chopra, Victoria and David Beckham and Oprah descended onto Windsor Castle looking like actual royalty — and, as expected, Amal was very close to stealing the show

The entire royal clan was in attendance because, well, it's the most important royal event of the year (with the birth of baby Louis Arthur Charles a close second, of course). Queen Elizabeth II wore a lime green coat over a floral dress designed by Stewart Parvin with a matching hat and purple flowers on its brim. Kate Middleton stunned in an Alexander McQueen dress that she's actually worn to big events before — once to daughter Charlotte's christening and again at the queen's birthday. Pippa Middleton wore a pale green floral dress with Jimmy Choo heels. And we can't forget the bride. Meghan broke royal tradition again (no surprise there!), walking down the aisle in a silk modern Givenchy wedding dress with three-quarter-length sleeves, an open bateau neckline and a slight A-line skirt. 

And despite the drama that preceded the big day, everything went off without a hitch. The ceremony was seamless, everyone said their "I do's" and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sealed their new marriage with a much-anticipated public kiss. 

So, without further ado, we present to you the photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairytale-turned-real-life wedding.  

1 /41: Prince Harry & Prince William

Prince Harry & Prince William royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

2 /41: Amal & George Clooney

Amal & George Clooney royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

3 /41: Priyanka Chopra & Abigail Spencer

Priyanka Chopra & Abigail Spencer royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

4 /41: Kate Middleton & Kids

Kate Middleton & kids royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

5 /41: Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

6 /41: Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

7 /41: Sabrina Dhowre & Idris Elba

Sabrina Dhowre & Idris Elba royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

8 /41: Victoria & David Beckham

Victoria & David Beckham royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

9 /41: Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

10 /41: Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

11 /41: Gina Torres

Gina Torres royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

12 /41: James Corden & Julia Carey

James Corden & Julia Carey royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

13 /41: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

14 /41: Elton John

Elton John royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

15 /41: Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

16 /41: All the Royal Kids

All the royal kids at the royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

17 /41: Meghan Markle & Her Mother, Doria Ragland, Arrive

Meghan Markle & her mother. Doria Ragland, at the royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

18 /41: Meghan Markle's Arrival

Meghan Markle's arrival
Image: Getty Images

19 /41: Meghan Markle's Big Entrance

Meghan Markle's Big Entrance
Image: Getty Images

20 /41: The Walk Down the Aisle

The walk down the aisle
Image: Getty Images

21 /41: Prince Charles & Meghan Markle

The royal wedding ceremony
Image: Getty Images

22 /41: Lifting the Veil

Lifting the veil
Image: Getty Images

23 /41: The Venue: St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle
Image: Getty Images

24 /41: The Ceremony

The ceremony
Image: Getty Images

25 /41: Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II at the royal wedding

26 /41: The Royal Family

The royal family at the royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

27 /41: Prince Charles & Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Prince Charles & Camilla at the royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

28 /41: The Ring

The ring
Image: Getty Images

29 /41: A Close-up

Close-up of the ring
Image: Getty Images

30 /41: That Look

That look
Image: Getty Images

31 /41: That Look, Part 2

That look, part 2
Image: Getty Images

32 /41: The Wedding Program

The wedding program
Image: Getty Images

33 /41: We Now Present to You...

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Image: Getty Images

34 /41: Duke & Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

35 /41: The Bride's Bouquet

The bride's bouquet
Image: Getty Images

36 /41: The Blushing Bride (& the Ring)

The bride and the ring
Image: Getty Images

37 /41: The First Public Kiss

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's first kiss
Image: Getty Images

38 /41: The Kiss, Part 2

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's first kiss
Image: Getty Images

39 /41: And They're Off

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Image: Getty Images

40 /41: The Wave

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's royal wedding
Image: Getty Images

41 /41: And They Lived Happily Ever After

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Image: Getty Images

