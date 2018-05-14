Let’s celebrate love for a minute, shall we? With heartbreaking breakups and surprising divorces monopolizing headlines where Hollywood relationships are concerned, the happy endings often slip through the cracks. But they do exist! While 2017 was dubbed the year of the celebrity split, we’re going to claim 2018 now — we proclaim it the year of celebrity nuptials.

Celebrities like Maria Menounos and longtime partner Keven Undergaro kicked off 2018 by getting married just before the ball dropped on New Year's. And plenty of stars seem intent on keeping love alive (case in point: Even forever-bachelor John Stamos tied the knot!). To be honest, it’s refreshing to see so many celebrities embracing joy. Life is short; we should all be filling it with as much love as possible.

Hopefully Hollywood will keep the love alive throughout 2018 — in which case, you can keep tabs on the latest nuptials right here. Here’s a look at the latest celebrities to make it down the aisle.