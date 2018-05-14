Entertainment

All the Celebrity Couples Who Recently Said 'I Do'

by Julie Sprankles
May 14, 2018 at 5:05 a.m. ET
Drew Scott & Linda Phan attend A California Christmas at The Grove
Image: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Let’s celebrate love for a minute, shall we? With heartbreaking breakups and surprising divorces monopolizing headlines where Hollywood relationships are concerned, the happy endings often slip through the cracks. But they do exist! While 2017 was dubbed the year of the celebrity split, we’re going to claim 2018 now — we proclaim it the year of celebrity nuptials.

Celebrities like Maria Menounos and longtime partner Keven Undergaro kicked off 2018 by getting married just before the ball dropped on New Year's. And plenty of stars seem intent on keeping love alive (case in point: Even forever-bachelor John Stamos tied the knot!)To be honest, it’s refreshing to see so many celebrities embracing joy. Life is short; we should all be filling it with as much love as possible.

Hopefully Hollywood will keep the love alive throughout 2018 — in which case, you can keep tabs on the latest nuptials right here. Here’s a look at the latest celebrities to make it down the aisle.

1 /14: Drew Scott & Linda Phan

Drew Scott and Linda Phan attend A California Christmas at The Grove
Image: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

1/14 :Drew Scott & Linda Phan

After months of planning and excitement, HGTV star Drew Scott officially wed his beautiful bride, Linda Phan, on May 12. The couple got married in Italy, surrounded by friends and family. Speaking to People magazine shortly after the ceremony, the pair remarked, "We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical."

2 /14: Richard Gere & Alejandra Silva

Alejandra Silva & Richard Gere attend the premiere of 'Norman'
Image: COOLMedia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

2/14 :Richard Gere & Alejandra Silva

After rumors emerged that Richard Gere had gotten married, People magazine confirmed that Gere married his third wife, Alejandra Silva, in April 2018. The couple, who have a 33-year age difference but aren't letting that stop them by any means (and why should it?) began dating in 2014. According to a source who spoke to the magazine, "They’re so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together."

3 /14: Danielle Staub & Marty Caffrey

Danielle Staub is surprised with bouquet for Valentines Day by fiancé Marty Caffrey
Image: Bobby Bank/GC Images

3/14 :Danielle Staub & Marty Caffrey

Real Housewives of New Jersey starDanielle Staub married her boyfriend of two years, Marty McCaffrey, in a Bahamian wedding in early May. Her daughters, Christine, 24, and Jillian, 19, were in attendance, as were a handful of RHONJ stars: Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs.People magazine reported that McCaffrey proposed during the filming of Season 8, which means the couple planned their wedding very quickly in order to get to the altar!

4 /14: Aidy Bryant & Conner O'Malley

Aidy Bryant & Conner O'Malley on their wedding day in April 2018
Image: Aidy Bryant/Instagram

4/14 :Aidy Bryant & Conner O'Malley

E! News reported in late April that Saturday Night Live funnywoman Aidy Bryant got hitched to comedy writer Conner O'Malley in the final week of April 2018. SNL co-stars Michael Che, Pete Davidson and Melissa Villaseñor were in attendance at the low-key ceremony. E! News notes the couple had been together for 10 years, having met in 2008 when they were both performers at the Annoyance Theatre in Chicago.  

5 /14: Maria Menounos & Keven Undergaro

Maria Menounos & Keven Underargo wedding
Image: Getty Images

5/14 :Maria Menounos & Keven Undergaro

Maria Menounos married her boyfriend of two decades (two decades!), Keven Undergaro, in New York City during Fox's New Year's Eve live broadcast, just before the clock struck 12. 

Underargo proposed to Menounos in early 2017 while they were live on The Howard Stern Show. Menounos' reaction — which she posted on Instagram — was absolutely priceless. 


6 /14: Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer

Celebrity Weddings Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
Image: Amy Schumer/Instagram

6/14 :Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer

Leave it to Schumer to always keep fans on their toes! The funny lady said “I do” to chef Chris Fischer on Feb. 14 in a private ceremony in Malibu in front of famous friends like Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David and Judd Apatow. 

7 /14: John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh

Celebrity Weddings John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh
Image: John Stamos/Instagram

7/14 :John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh

Fuller House star John Stamos sure has a lot to be happy about these days. On Feb. 3, he married model and actress Caitlin McHugh in Studio City, California. The couple followed up the service with a rockin’ reception at their home in Beverly Hills. Bonus? They just welcomed their first child, a son. 

8 /14: Ellen Page & Emma Portner

Celebrity Weddings Ellen Page and Emma Portner
Image: Ellen Page/Instagram

8/14 :Ellen Page & Emma Portner

Can we just talk for a minute about how happy we are for Ellen Page? The Flatliners star wed her fiancée, Portner, on Jan. 3, and the couple couldn’t be cuter together. Gushing on Instagram after their vows, Page wrote, “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.”

9 /14: Richard Sherman & Ashley Moss

Celebrity Weddings Richard Sherman and Ashley Moss
Image: Richard Sherman/Instagram

9/14 :Richard Sherman & Ashley Moss

The 2013 Super Bowl champ married his longtime love, Ashley Moss, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in the Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana. “Grateful to share this moment with so many incredible people. Been an amazing trip so far,” Sherman wrote on Instagram, sharing (stunning!) pics from their big day.

10 /14: Emma Slater & Sasha Farber

Celebrity Weddings Emma Slater Sasha Farber
Image: Emma Slater/Instagram

10/14 :Emma Slater & Sasha Farber

We can’t say we didn’t see this one coming! These Dancing With the Stars pros got engaged during a live taping of the show in October 2016, so it was only a matter of time before they made it down the aisle. That happened on March 25 in Los Angeles, according to Us Weekly

11 /14: Marren Morris & Ryan Hurd

Celebrity Weddings Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Image: Maren Morris/Instagram

11/14 :Marren Morris & Ryan Hurd

The Grammy-winning country singer said ahead of her wedding that she and her singer-songwriter beau weren’t big into wedding planning. Their low-key Nashville nuptials on March 24 certainly seemed to suit them and were super-sweet to boot.

12 /14: Star Jones & Ricardo Lugo

Celebrity Weddings Star Jones Ricardo Lugo
Image: Star Jones/Instagram

12/14 :Star Jones & Ricardo Lugo

These two have the right idea, if you ask us. The former View co-host tied the knot with love Ricardo Lugo on a Royal Caribbean cruise with around 150 of their closest friends, according to People.

13 /14: Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard

Celebrity Weddings Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard
Image: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

13/14 :Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard

Considering they’d only been publicly dating for a few weeks prior, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard threw fans for a loop when she announced on Instagram they'd wed on Feb. 23.

14 /14: Kat Von D & Leafar Seyer

Celebrity Weddings Kat Von D and Leafar Seyer
Image: Kat Von D/Instagram

14/14 :Kat Von D & Leafar Seyer

The world of ink’s resident wild woman has found someone just as wild to do life with. On Feb. 21, the tattoo-artist-turned-makeup-maven married Prayers vocalist Leafar Seyer. She shared the happy news on Instagram, calling Seyer “my soul’s mate, my mind’s twin, my best friend.”