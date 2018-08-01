Entertainment

A Definitive List of the Best New Books to Read This Summer

by Jessica Arnold
Aug 1, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. ET
Iris Apfel and Cecile Richards books
Image: Harper Design, Touchstone. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

Oh, there's nothing quite like the feeling of curling up in the warm sand and tucking into a good book. Can you taste the saltwater? Can you smell the page-turners? Lazy beach days, here we come.

Right now, in the world of books, it's all about female empowerment, a return to the crime drama and riveting non-fiction. We dug deep to compile our list of this season's best new releases that hit all the marks. From buzzy best-sellers to inspirational tomes to timeless new classics, there's something for every type of reader.  

Ahead, discover all the summer books you can't afford to miss, by authors you can't ignore — mostly because everyone will be talking about them. Heck, everyone already is talking about them. 

A version of this article was published in March 2018.

1 /16: 'Playing With Matches' by Hannah Orenstein

Cover art for Hannah Orenstein's 'Playing With Matches'
Image: Touchstone.

2 /16: 'Accidental Icon' by Iris Apfel

'Accidental Icon' by Iris Apfel
Image: Harper Design.

3 /16: 'Tangerine' by Christine Mangan

'Tangerine' by Christine Mangan
Image: Ecco.

4 /16: 'Make Trouble' by Cecile Richards

'Make Trouble' by Cecile Richards
Image: Touchstone.

5 /16: 'The Female Persuasion' by Meg Wolitzer

'The Female Persuasion' by Meg Wolitzer
Image: Riverhead Books.

6 /16: 'Sharp: The Women Who Made an Art of Having an Opinion' by Michelle Dean

'Sharp' by Michelle Dean
Image: Grove Press.

7 /16: 'A Higher Loyalty' by James Comey

'A Higher Loyalty' by James Comey
Image: Flatiron Books.

8 /16: 'When Action Follows Heart' by Susan Spencer

'When Action Follows Heart' by Susan Spencer
Image: Hay House.

9 /16: 'The Mars Room' by Rachel Kushner

'The Mars Room' by Rachel Kushner
Image: Scribner.

10 /16: 'Motherhood' by Sheila Heti

'Motherhood' by Sheila Heti
Image: Henry Holt & Co.

11 /16: 'The Seasons of My Mother' by Marcia Gay Harden

'The Seasons of My Mother' by Marcia Gay Harden
Image: Atria Books.

12 /16: 'Barracoon' by Zora Neale Hurston

'Barracoon: The Story of the Last ‘Black Cargo' by Zora Neale Hurston
Image: Amistad.

13 /16: 'The Outsider' by Stephen King

'The Outsider' by Stephen King
Image: Scribner.

14 /16: 'Calypso' by David Sedaris

'Calypso' by David Sedaris
Image: Little, Brown & Company.

15 /16: 'The President Is Missing' by Bill Clinton & James Patterson

'The President Is Missing' by Bill Clinton and James Patterson
Image: Little, Brown And Company/Knopf.

16 /16: 'Give Me Your Hand' by Megan Abbott

'Give Me Your Hand' by Megan Abbott
Image: Little, Brown & Company.

