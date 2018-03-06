Bachelor Engagement Rings Through the Years

Since the beginning of The Bachelor all the way back in 2002, diamond rings have been a staple of the show, often highlighting current trends, which most of us will only dream of being able to afford.

When the show began, there wasn't a set jeweler, but by Season 13, Neil Lane had become the show's official ring man, and he's doled out the sparklers ever since.

"I actually start the design process long before I meet the groom," Lane told InStyle of his approach to designing the Bachelor and Bachelorette rings. I draw from decades of design experience to anticipate emerging styles and trends and then incorporate them into the engagement rings. By presenting a full collection of handmade couture designs, I can ensure that there will be a fitting ring that feels as though it was created especially for the bride-to-be. The groom and I spend a lot of time together while he’s selecting the ring. We collaborate and through our dialogue, he reveals the characteristics that make his bride and the relationship he has with her unique. With these concepts in mind, I help guide him to the ring that is the true embodiment of his love for her."

Unfortunately, the rings very rarely stay on the girl's finger very long. Only seven couples out of the 34 seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette (21 and 13, respectively) have stayed together. But that doesn't mean it's not fun to look back at those massive rocks and the love stories of season past.

Will Arie Luyendyk Jr. be one of the lucky ones who make it last?