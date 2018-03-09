When Marvel's Jessica Jones hit Netflix in 2016, the tortured heroine was celebrated as one of the most complex female characters around. That's in no small part due to the show's creator, noted screenwriter Melissa Rosenberg. The writer/producer behind Dexter and the Twilight movies is a founder of the League of Hollywood Women Writers and active in diversity efforts across the industry. As part of her work, she hired female directors to helm every episode of Jessica Jones for Season 2. That's a big statement in an industry in which only 17 percent of productions are directed by women.

But the great strides made behind the scenes at Jessica Jones isn't the only win for female-led television shows (both in front of and behind the camera). There are so many women working in TV who have helmed shows we know and love, turning them into epic hits. Who are these women? Let's take a look at the ones who are out there making waves in Hollywood and producing some of our greatest entertainment as a result.