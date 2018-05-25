Every TV Show That's Been Renewed in 2018 — So Far

It can be a nerve-wracking thing to fall in love with a TV show so much that anxiously waiting to find out if it's been renewed or not is almost unbearable. With announcements of renewals happening pretty much from January onward, there are a lot of TV show fates that will be decided in the course of a calendar year. Will your favorite show get renewed? Will it get the ax? The suspense can sometimes be too much to handle.

Thankfully, for every cancellation of a TV show you love (and gosh, those are painful), there are plenty of renewals to ease the pain. Luckily, 2018 has been pretty good to us in this regard, with some fan-favorite shows like Grey's Anatomy, Jessica Jones and Silicon Valley already renewed for another season. In addition to these shows, let's check in and see which others made the renewal cut thus far in 2018.

A version of this article was originally published in January 2018.