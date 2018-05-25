Entertainment

Every TV Show That's Been Renewed in 2018 — So Far

by Allie Gemmill
May 25, 2018 at 9:20 a.m. ET
Still from 'Baskets'
Image: FX Network

It can be a nerve-wracking thing to fall in love with a TV show so much that anxiously waiting to find out if it's been renewed or not is almost unbearable.  With announcements of renewals happening pretty much from January onward, there are a lot of TV show fates that will be decided in the course of a calendar year. Will your favorite show get renewed? Will it get the ax? The suspense can sometimes be too much to handle.

Thankfully, for every cancellation of a TV show you love (and gosh, those are painful), there are plenty of renewals to ease the pain. Luckily, 2018 has been pretty good to us in this regard, with some fan-favorite shows like Grey's Anatomy, Jessica Jones and Silicon Valley already renewed for another season. In addition to these shows, let's check in and see which others made the renewal cut thus far in 2018.

A version of this article was originally published in January 2018.

1 /100: 'Baskets'

Still from 'Baskets'
Image: FX Networks

FX's absurdist comedy Baskets, which stars Louis Anderson and Zach Galifianakis, has been renewed for Season 4. The show, which follows Chip Baskets (Galifianakis) as he attempts to be a professional clown after failing out of a prestigious French clown school, has been a mildly successful yet critically praised dark horse for the network. 

2 /100: 'Siren'

Still from 'Siren'
Image: Freeform

Deadline reported in May ahead of its Season 1 finale that Siren had been renewed for a Season 2 on Freeform. The series follows a small coastal town obsessed with the legends of mermaids that becomes the epicenter of strange events following the arrival of a mysterious young woman. 

3 /100: 'Lost In Space'

Still from 'Lost In Space'
Image: Netflix

Netflix announced their plans to bring Lost in Space back for a season 2 via Twitter, saying "More Danger, Will Robinson. Lost in Space Season 2 is coming." There's no release date for the sophomore season yet but we're guessing it won't be until 2019.

4 /100: 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Still from 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'
Image: ABC

ABC renewed Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for its fifth season. The show, which stars Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen, follows a group of elite agents working within the Marvel universe, combatting villains and teaming with superheroes to save the day.

5 /100: 'Lethal Weapon'

Still from 'Lethal Weapon'
Image: Fox

Fox is officially bringing Lethal Weapon back for it's third season but it's not bringing it's lead actor Clayne Crawford with it. Crawford was reportedly fired for on-set behavior issues. Instead, Sean William Scott will be joining the show playing a new character who is partnered with Wayans' Murtaugh. "Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast," Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn said. “Lethal Weapon is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can’t wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we’re thrilled to bring this show back for another season.”

6 /100: 'Gotham'

Still from 'Gotham'
Image: Fox

Fox renewed Gotham for it's fifth and final season. Fans will get to watch Bruce Wayne transform into the caped crusader as the final season also wraps up "this unique origin story of the great DC Comics Super-villains and vigilantes, which revealed an entirely new chapter that has never been told."

7 /100: 'Elementary'

Still from 'Elementary'
Image: NBC

Lucy Liu and Johnny Lee Miller are headed back to NBC for the seventh season of Elementary. NBC would not say whether or not it's the show's final season. 

8 /100: 'The Blacklist'

Still from 'The Blacklist'
Image: NBC

NBC renewed The Blacklist starring James Spader for it's sixth season. 

9 /100: 'Man With a Plan'

Still from 'Man WIth a Plan'
Image: CBS

Man With a Plan starring Matt LeBlanc was renewed for it's third season by CBS.

10 /100: 'Criminal Minds'

Still from 'Criminal Minds'
Image: CBS

CBS renewed Criminal Minds for season 14 but has not confirmed the size of the order or any other details at this time. The season 14 premiere will mark Criminal Minds' 300th episode.

11 /100: 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Still from 'Celebrity Big Brother'
Image: CBS

CBS renewed Celebrity Big Brother for a second season but has not announced when it will run just yet.

12 /100: 'Bob's Burgers'

Still from 'Bob's Burgers'
Image: Fox

Bob's Burgers is returning to Fox for it's ninth season after winning an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Series last year. There's also a Bob's Burgers feature film in the works for a 2020 release date!

13 /100: 'Bob's Burgers'

Still from 'Family Guy'
Image: Fox

Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy animated series is returning to Fox for the 2018-2019 season for it's 17th season this fall. 

14 /100: 'Black-ish'

Still from 'Black-ish'
Image: ABC

ABC renewed the funny and topical family comedy Black-ish, starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson and Jennifer Lewis, for a fifth season.

15 /100: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Still from 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'
Image: Fox

After massive outcries from fans about the sudden cancellation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine over at Fox, it was announced late on Friday, May 11, that the show had been saved and would move to NBC for its sixth season.

16 /100: 'Fresh Off the Boat'

Still from 'Fresh Off the Boat'
Image: ABC

Deadline confirms the groundbreaking half-hour family comedy Fresh Off the Boat, which follows the adventures of a Chinese family in the mid-'90s, was renewed for a fifth season.

17 /100: 'Station 19'

Still from 'Station 19'
Image: ABC

ABC is bringing back freshman the Shondaland drama and Grey's Anatomy spinoff, Station 19, which follows the serialized cases of a group of Seattle firefighters, for a second season.

18 /100: 'American Housewife'

Still from 'American Housewife'
Image: ABC

The half-hour comedy American Housewife will be back on ABC for Season 3, as confirmed by Deadline in May.

19 /100: 'For the People'

Still from 'For the People'
Image: ABC

ABC chose to renew the Shondalanda law procedural For the People, which follows two groups of young New York City lawyers working in the prestigious "Mother Court," in May. 

20 /100: 'How to Get Away With Murder'

Still from 'How to Get Away With Murder'
Image: ABC

How to Get Away With Murder, the Shondaland show starring Viola Davis and following one law school professor and her students as they get in and out of serious trouble, was renewed for Season 5 at ABC.

21 /100: 'Speechless'

Still from 'Speechless'
Image: Nicole Wilder/ABC

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Speechless was renewed for a 22-episode Season 3 on ABC. The heartwarming, hilarious series follows one family's many adventures as they navigate the world and make it more accessible to one son with cerebal palsy. The winning comedy stars Minnie Driver. 

22 /100: 'Splitting Up Together'

Still from 'Splitting Up Together'
Image: ABC

ABC went ahead and renewed Splitting Up Together for a second season before the first has even wrapped. The show, starring Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson, follows one family navigating the highs and lows of the parents splitting up while choosing to live under the same roof.

23 /100: 'World of Dance'

Still from 'World of Dance'
Image: Getty Images

Just before the Season 2 premiere in May, NBC renewed the dancing competition show World of Dance. The show features four celebrity judges: Jennifer Lopez, Jenna Dewan, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo.

24 /100: 'The Detour'

Still from 'The Detour'
Image: TBS

TBS chose to renew the wacky comedy The Detour, starring Natalie Zea and Daily Show alum Jason Jonas as hapless parents on the lam with their kids, for the fourth season.

25 /100: 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

Still from 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'
Image: Mike Parmelee/NBC

Deadline confirmed that one of the of the longest-running shows on television, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, has been renewed in May. The show earning a 20th season puts it in a three-way tie for the longest-running TV show, along with Law & Order and Gunsmoke.

26 /100: 'Blindspot'

Still from 'Blindspot'
Image: NBC

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in May that NBC had officially renewed Blindspot for a fourth season.

27 /100: 'Rick and Morty'

Still from 'Rick and Morty'
Image: Adult Swim

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the crude, rude and extremely technicolor Adult Swim cartoon Rick and Morty got a 70-episode renewal after a tortured "Will it be renewed or won't it? process in recent years. 

28 /100: 'Star'

Still from 'Star'
Image: FOX

Fox's musical drama Star, from the mind of The Butler's Lee Daniels that tells the story of a girl group trio trying to find fame in the music business, was renewed for a third season, Variety reports.

29 /100: 'Outlander'

Still from 'Outlander'
Image: David Bloomer/Starz

Epic romantic drama Outlander, which follows one woman's journey through time as she tries to build a life with the man of her dreams while living in a time period that isn't her own, was renewed for Seasons 5 and 6, Deadline reports.

30 /100: 'Cobra Kai'

Still from 'Cobra Kai'
Image: YouTube Red

A modern-day update on the Karate Kid movies of the '80s, YouTube Red's Cobra Kai was renewed for Season 2 in early May, as confirmed by Variety.

31 /100: 'A.P. Bio'

Still from 'A.P. Bio'
Image: NBC

In May, Deadline reported that NBC chose to renew the hit freshman comedy A.P. Bio for Season 2. The show, which stars It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia alum Glenn Howerton, follows a jaded professor as he returns to his hometown to regroup after being ousted from before getting tenure and finds himself less than enthusiastic about substitute teaching A.P. Biology to high schoolers.

32 /100: 'Good Girls'

Still from 'Good Girls'
Image: NBC

Deadline confirmed that Good Girls, which features a trio of suburban moms (Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta) turning to a life of crime, would return to NBC for Season 2.

33 /100: 'Santa Clarita Diet'

Still from 'Santa Clarita Diet'
Image: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Deadline reported that Santa Clarita Diet, starring Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olymphant, would return for Season 3 on Netflix.

34 /100: 'Empire'

Still from 'Empire'
Image: Chuck Hodes/Fox

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Empire, starring Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, would be back on Fox for Season 5. 

35 /100: 'The 100'

Still from 'The 100'
Image: The CW

Deadline reported in early May that The CW's dystopian teen drama, The 100, was officially renewed for Season 5.

36 /100: 'American Idol'

'American Idol'
Image: ABC

ABC just announced that American Idol will be returning to the network for a second season – it's 17th overall. While some worried that the expensive revival wouldn't live up to expectations, it raked in enough viewers and lifted ratings for the network's Sunday lineup. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the green light for season 2 includes "deals for series talent Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest." But will they agree to come back? Only time will tell. 

37 /100: 'The Orville'

Still from 'The Orville'
Image: Fox

Seth MacFarlane's comedic Star Trek homage The Orville will return to Fox for season 2 on Sunday, December 30th. Both Jessica Szohr and Chris Johnson have been added to the cast for it's sophomore return. 

38 /100: 'The Good Fight'

Still from 'The Good Fight'
Image: Patrick Harbron/CBS

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS All Access renewed The Good Wife spinoff, The Good Fight, for Season 3 in early May. The show has been one of the main draws to the CBS streaming platform and was one of the first original dramas to be created specifically for the platform. It stars Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Bernadette Peters and other familiar TV faces and follows Diane Lockhart, who has been pulled out of retirement and back in the lawyer life.

39 /100: 'Westworld'

Still from 'Westworld'
Image: John P. Johnson/HBO

HBO bet big on the intricate yet thoroughly entertaining Westworld and has reaped the rewards since it premiered in 2016. With Season 2 on the air in 2018 and fans fully immersing themselves in the mysteries of the show, The Hollywood Reporter announced in early May that HBO officially renewed the show. There's no word at this time on when exactly the show will return, but considering there was a two-year lull between Seasons 1 and 2, fans could be waiting a while.

40 /100: 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Still from 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Image: George Kraychyk/Hulu

Hulu's biggest hit original program, The Handmaid's Tale, only released a few episodes of its second season when, in May 2018, it was confirmed by Deadline that it would be renewed for Season 3. Since the show premiered in 2017, it has racked up tons of awards and has remained one show frequently lauded for its criticism of contemporary issues like the way women are treated in the political arena.

41 /100: 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan'

Still from 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan'
Image: Amazon

Before Season 1 premiered on Amazon, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan got an unheard-of early Season 2 renewal. The show, set to premiere on August 31 and run for eight episodes, likely scored a renewal thanks to buzz around the show. The Hollywood Reporter also suspects the renewal came with the massive praise Kransinski is getting for his direction and performance in 2018's A Quiet Place.  

42 /100: 'Grey's Anatomy'

Still from 'Grey's Anatomy'
Image: John Fleenor/ABC

Grey's Anatomy's renewal for Season 15 was officially confirmed in April by The Hollywood Reporter. This renewal makes Grey's Anatomy one of the longest-running primetime dramas ever to air — an amazing accomplishment, to be sure. It's also likely the show will continue on through Season 16 with Grey's star Ellen Pompeo having signed a new deal for better pay and an extended contract in January 2018. Keep an eye out for that confirmation, though.

43 /100: 'At Home With Amy Sedaris'

Amy Sedaris visits Build to discuss 'At Home With Amy Sedaris' at Build Studio
Image: Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

Critically-acclaimed truTV series At Home With Amy Sedaris was officially renewed for a second season in April 2018. 

44 /100: 'Blue Bloods'

Still from 'Blue Bloods'
Image: Craig Blankenhorn/CBS

Blue Bloods, part-family drama and part-crime drama, will be back for Season 9 after it was renewed in April 2018.

45 /100: 'The Amazing Race'

Still from 'The Amazing Race'
Image: Monty Brinton/CBS

The Amazing Race will return to CBS for another after it was officially renewed in April.

46 /100: 'MacGyver'

Still from 'MacGyver'
Image: Annette Brown/CBS

Lucas Till and CSI alum George Eads will return for Season 3 of MacGyver after the show's renewal was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporterin April 2018.

47 /100: 'Madam Secretary'

Still from 'Madam Secretary'
Image: David M. Russell/CBS

Confirmed forSeason 5, Téa Leoni will be able to thrill us in Madam Secretary for another yet. 

48 /100: 'Survivor'

Still from 'Survivor'
Image: CBS

One of the longest-running reality TV shows that is still on the air, Survivor was officially renewed in April 2018.

49 /100: 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

Still from 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Image: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The NCIS spinoff will not be going anywhere because in April, along with New Orleans, NCIS: Los Angeles was renewed for Season 10.

50 /100: 'NCIS: New Orleans'

Still from 'NCIS: New Orleans'
Image: Skip Bolen/CBS

The second of two NCIS spinoffs, New Orleans — which stars Scott Bakula — was greenlit for Season 5 in April 2018.

51 /100: 'Bull'

Still from 'Bull'
Image: David Giesbrecht/CBS

Slick courtroom drama Bull will be back on CBS for Season 3 after its renewal was confirmed in April.

52 /100: 'Hawaii Five-0'

Still from 'Hawaii Five-0'
Image: CBS

Hawaii Five-0's renewal for Season 9 was confirmed in late April along with a slew of other CBS shows.

53 /100: 'Silicon Valley'

Still from 'Silicon Valley'
Image: Ali Page Goldstein/HBO

Hit HBO comedy Silicon Valley, about a group of tech bros who fail their way upward to tech glory, was renewed for Season 6 in mid-April.

54 /100: 'NCIS'

Still from 'NCIS'
Image: CBS

Long-running crime procedural NCIS will return for Season 16 on CBS with lead star Mark Harmon in tow.

55 /100: 'Jessica Jones'

Still from 'Jessica Jones'
Image: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Dark Marvel drama Jessica Jones was renewed for a third season on Netflix in April

56 /100: 'I Love You, America'

Still from 'I Love You, America'
Image: I Love You, America/YouTube

According to Deadline, Hulu renewed comedian Sarah Silverman's faux-talk show I Love You, America in April.

57 /100: 'On My Block'

Still from 'On My Block'
Image: John O. Flexor/Netflix

Netflix renewed freshman show On My Block, a comedy that follows a group of kids coming of age in Los Angeles, for Season 2 in mid-April.

58 /100: 'Barry'

Still from 'Barry'
Image: John P. Johnson/HBO

Freshman dramedy Barry, which follows a former solider-turned-hitman who discovers a love of acting while on a hit job, was renewed for Season 2by HBO in April.

59 /100: 'Alexa & Katie'

Still of 'Alexa & Katie' on Netflix
Image: Nicole Wilder/Netflix

Netflix chose to renew freshman teen dramedy Alexa & Katie, which follows two best friends as they navigate high school as one of the besties also undergoes treatments for cancer, for Season 2 in April.

60 /100: 'Mom'

Still from TV show 'Mom'
Image: CBS

The beloved CBS sitcom Mom, starring Anna Farris and now-Oscar award winning actress Allison Janney, was renewed for a sixth season... is anyone surprised? 

“’Mom’ has been a lynchpin comedy for us over the last several years,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “It’s a fearless series that tackles provocative social issues with laughter and grace, and a large, loyal audience has followed. With gifted talents like Anna and Allison leading a great ensemble cast, and a production team headed by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Nick Bakay and Gemma Baker, this series just keeps getting better.”

61 /100: 'Supergirl'

Still from 'Supergirl'
Image: The CW

Superman's cousin, Supergirl, lives to fight another day on her own CW show, which was renewed for Season 4 in April. 

62 /100: 'Arrow'

Still from 'Arrow'
Image: The CW

Arrow will return to The CW forits seventh seasonafter getting the renewal greenlight in April

63 /100: 'Dynasty'

Still from 'Dynasty'
Image: The CW

Rebooted from the '80s soap of the same name, Dynasty will return for its 2nd season following its early April renewal.

64 /100: 'Black Lightning'

Still from 'Black Lightning'
Image: The CW

Hit freshman drama Black Lightning, adapted from the DC Comics character of the same name, will return to The CW for Season 2.

65 /100: 'Legends of Tomorrow'

Still from 'Legends of Tomorrow'
Image: The CW

The crime-fighting, time-traveling team comprised of DC Comics superheroes come to life in Legends of Tomorrow will go on even more adventures now that the show has been renewed for a fourth season

66 /100: 'Riverdale'

Still from 'Riverdale'
Image: The CW

Riverdale, the sultry teen drama based on the Archie Comics of yesteryear, was renewed for Season 3 in early April.

67 /100: 'The Flash'

Still from 'The Flash'
Image: The CW

The Flash, the show created by Greg Berlanti which brings to life from the comic books the story of the fastest man on Earth, Barry Allen, and all of the adventures, was renewed for Season 5 in April.

68 /100: 'Supernatural'

Still from 'Supernatural'
Image: The CW

One of the longest-running shows on The CW, Supernatural, was renewedfor yet another season (it's 14th!) in early April.

69 /100: 'Roseanne'

Roseanne reboot pilot photos
Image: NBC

The little reboot that could! Ever since it was announced, the Roseanne reboot has gotten loads of attention and ABC did a fantastic job building the anticipation and excitement leading up to it's March 27 debut. They did such a good job, in fact, that the pilot episode blew away all expectations, raking in 18.2 million total viewers. So it's really no surprise the season 2 renewal news comes just 3 days after returning to TV. Buckle up, the Conner family isn't going anywhere.

70 /100: 'Queer Eye'

Still from 'Queer Eye' on Netflix
Image: Courtesy Of Netflix

In late March, Netflix renewed the massively successful Queer Eye, a reboot of the popular '00s TV shows that focuses on a group of gay men helping to make over one guy per episode. 

71 /100: 'One Day at a Time'

Still from 'One Day at a Time' on Netflix
Image: Adam Rose/Netflix

After much anticipation, Netflix finally renewed the fan-favorite show One Day at a Time in late March.

72 /100: 'Drug Lords'

Still from 'Drug Lords' on Netflix
Image: Courtesy Of Netflix

Netflix renewed the unscripted crime drama series Drug Lords in March.

73 /100: 'Nailed It!'

Still from 'Nailed It!' on Netflix
Image: Courtesy Of Netflix

In March, Netflix renewed the comedy-infused baking competition Nailed It!, where novice bakers attempt to recreate complex recipes. 

74 /100: 'The Toys That Made Us'

Still from 'The Toys That Made Us' on Netflix
Image: Courtesy Of Netflix

Netflixrenewed the unscripted TV series The Toys That Made Us in late March 2018.

75 /100: 'Will & Grace'

TV shows that were renewed in 2018: 'Will & Grace'
Image: Chris Haston/NBC

The reboot of Will & Grace is so wildly popular that, in addition to Season 2, Season 3 was greenlit in Marchbefore the aforementioned Season 2 even hit the airwaves. Clearly, NBC is very pleased with how warmly this show has been re-embraced by viewers and total faith in this show's longevity. 

76 /100: 'The Sinner'

TV shows that were renewed in 2018: 'The Sinner'
Image: Peter Kramer/USA Network

USA Network's thrilling crime drama starring Jessica Biel and Bill Pullman, The Sinner, was officially renewed for Season 2 in March.

77 /100: 'Travelers'

TV shows that were renewed in 2018: 'Travelers'
Image: Jeff Weddell/Netflix

Eric McCormack and the rest of the Travelers cast will be bringing back their sci-fi show, about people from the future who travel back to the 21st century to prevent a disastrous event, for a third Netflix season

78 /100: 'The Bachelor'

TV shows that were renewed in 2018: 'The Bachelor'
Image: Paul Hebert/ABC

ABC announced its renewal of The Bachelorfor Season 23 in mid-March.

79 /100: 'America's Funniest Home Videos'

TV shows that were renewed in 2018: 'America's Funniest Home Videos'
Image: Craig Sjodin/ABC

America's Funniest Home Videos got the green light for the 29th season in mid-March.

80 /100: 'Child Support'

TV shows that were renewed in 2018: 'Child Support'
Image: Lisa Rose/ABC

The Fred Savage-hosted, Rick Gervais-produced game show got renewed by ABC for Season 2.

81 /100: 'Dancing With the Stars'

TV shows that were renewed in 2018: 'Dancing With the Stars'
Image: Erin McCandless/ABC

DWTS will live to dance its way to our TV screens for yet another season —its 27th, to be exact — afterit was renewed in March. 

82 /100: 'Power'

TV shows that were renewed in 2018: 'Power'

The Starz drama, starring Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Omari Hardwick, was renewed for Season 6 in March.

83 /100: 'The Wall'

TV shows that were renewed in 2018: 'The Wall'
Image: Justin Lubin/NBC

The game show, hosted by Chris Hardwick and devoted to strategically dropping a ball into a vertical board and hoping it settles into a slot designated for a major cash prize, was renewed for Season 3 in March 2018.

84 /100: 'Days of Our Lives'

TV shows that were renewed in 2018: 'Days of Our Lives'
Image: NBC

Thelong-running soap was renewedfor it's — prepare yourselves — 54th season in early March 2018. That's right: after more than 50 years on the air, Days of Our Lives was confirmed to continue to thrill and delight lifelong fans for at least one more season. Set your DVRs now so you don't miss a minute of the excitement!

85 /100: 'The Good Doctor'

TV shows that were renewed in 2018: 'The Good Doctor'
Image: Eike Schroter/ABC

The well-reviewed, acclaimed medical drama The Good Doctor, which follows a young doctor who is on the autism spectrum and identified as a uniquely gifted in the field of medicine, was renewed for Season 2 in early March.

86 /100: 'Black Mirror'

TV shows that were renewed in 2018: 'Black Mirror'
Image: Jonathan Prime/Netflix

Everyone's favorite sci-fi anthology series that features individual stories tackling the darker side of humanity's infatuation with technology and science got renewed for a 5th season, to head straight to Netflix, in early March.

87 /100: 'Drunk History'

Renewed Shows in 2018: 'Drunk History'
Image: Comedy Central

Drunk History, the show where one very drunk famous person attempts to describe a famous historical event and other famous folks re-enact that drunk retelling, was renewed for its 6th season on Comedy Central.

88 /100: 'America's Got Talent'

Renewed Shows in 2018: 'America's Got Talent'
Image: NBC

America's Got Talent will live to see another season and crown another talented performer. In February, it was announced the hit talent competition show was renewed for a 13th season.

89 /100: 'So You Think You Can Dance'

Renewed Shows in 2018: 'So You Think You Can Dance'
Image: Fox

In mid-February, it was announced that the hit reality competition show So You Think You Can Dance was renewed for its 15th season on Fox.

90 /100: 'Bosch'

Renewed Shows in 2018: 'Bosch'
Image: Amazon

The Amazon cop drama Bosch, which follows the drama surrounding an embattled LAPD cop, was confirmed for a Season 5 renewal in early February 2018 at the same time that the Season 4 premiere date was announced.

91 /100: 'Fuller House'

Renewed Shows in 2018: 'Fuller House'
Image: Mike Yarish/Netflix

Netflix's nostalgic revival is the show fans can't get enough of. Season 3 premiered in late 2017 and already the demand is so great that Season 4 has already been approved by the streaming platform. 

92 /100: 'Suits'

Renewed Shows in 2018: 'Suits'
Image: USA Network

Suits is still going strong on USA! Despite the confirmed departures of Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle, respectively, the show will be back for Season 8, likely some time in 2019. 

93 /100: 'The Chi'

Renewed Shows in 2018: 'The Chi'
Image: Showtime

The Showtime drama about intersecting lives connected by a single tragedy in the rough Southside neighborhood of Chicago has barely finished its hit first season but it's already been locked down for Season 2.

94 /100: 'Happy!'

Renewed Shows in 2018: 'Happy!'
Image: SYFY

This raunchy, raucous black comedy starring Christopher Meloni as an embittered ex-cop-turned-hit man who can see a kidnapped little girl's imaginary friend, Happy (voiced by Patton Oswalt), got the green light for a second season in late January 2018. 

95 /100: 'Grown-ish'

Renewed Shows in 2018: 'Grown-ish'
Image: Freeform

The Black-ish spinoff that sees the eldest daughter of characters Dre and Rainbow Johnson head to college and navigate life on her own is barely through its first season but has already nabbed a Season 2 renewal on Freeform.

96 /100: 'The Walking Dead'

Renewed Shows in 2018: 'The Walking Dead'
Image: Gene Page/AMC

The biggest hit show on AMC right now, The Walking Dead was confirmed for a ninth season in early January, which means you can look forward to more zombies and even more tension. 

97 /100: 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee'

Renewed Shows in 2018:'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee'
Image: TBS

The side-splittingly funny but sharp and salty news program run by Samantha Bee has become a leading news source for Americans, and no doubt that success has led to its renewal for two more seasons.

98 /100: '9-1-1'

Renewed Shows in 2018: '9-1-1'
Image: FOX

This hit show starring Peter Krause, Angela Bassett and Connie Britton has barely gotten through Season 1, and it's already been renewed for Season 2.

99 /100: 'The Tick'

Renewed Shows in 2018: 'The Tick'
Image: Amazon

The quirky superhero comedy about a man who teams up with a blue superhero named The Tick and fights various villains in their hometown was confirmed for a Season 2 renewal in January.

100 /100: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Renewed Shows in 2018: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Image: Amazon

Season 2 of the Golden Globe-winning Amazon series was confirmed late in 2017 and will begin filming in spring 2018 with a possible premiere date as early as late 2018