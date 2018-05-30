Entertainment

Our Favorite New Couples in Hollywood

by Julie Sprankles
May 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Image: Images: Getty Images/Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows

Love can be fleeting — this much we all know — and it seems especially so in Hollywood. So when two stars find their way into a cute new relationship, it’s only natural to hope for the best. And, hey, sometimes that works out in the long run, right? Cute new relationships can evolve into long-term relationships and sometimes even celebrity marriages. Every relationship has a beginning, after all.

Thus far, 2018 is shaping up to be a super-sweet year for celebrity unions. From the uptick in engagements to budding romances seemingly around every corner, the year certainly has an edge over 2017… aka the year of breakups that shattered our collective hearts.

In this new year, though, things are looking up. With every potential pairing that is sighted, we can practically feel the nervous anticipation right along with them. So in the spirit of new-relationship optimism, we’re holding out hope that the following precious new couples make it through the early phases and cruise right into celebrity power-couple status.

A version of this article was originally published in January 2018.

1 /12: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the 2017 Met Gala
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images For People.com

1/12 :Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

2 /12: Ryan Cabrera and Audrina Patridge

Ryan Cabrera and Audrina Patridge at her 25th birthday at Las Palmas Latin Supper Club in 2010
Image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images For Las Palmas

2/12 :Ryan Cabrera and Audrina Patridge

3 /12: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon arrive for NYLON Hosts Annual Young Hollywood Party
Image: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic/Getty Images

3/12 :Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

4 /12: Rachel McAdams and Jamie Linden

New Hollywood Couples: Rachel McAdams and Jamie Linden
Image: Tara Ziemba/WireImage/Getty Images; Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images

4/12 :Rachel McAdams and Jamie Linden

5 /12: Shailene Woodley & Ben Volavola

New Hollywood Couples: Shailene Woodley & Ben Volavola
Image: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

5/12 :Shailene Woodley & Ben Volavola

6 /12: Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson

New Hollywood Couples: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson
Image: Dave Bedrosian/WENN, Future Image/WENN

6/12 :Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson

7 /12: Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick

New Hollywood Couples: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick
Image: FayesVision/WENN, Eugene Powers/WENN

7/12 :Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick

8 /12: Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius

New Hollywood Couples: Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius
Image: Brian To/WENN, Ivan Nikolov/WENN

8/12 :Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius

9 /12: Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn

New Hollywood Couple: Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Image: FayesVision/WENN

9/12 :Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn

10 /12: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart

New Hollywood Couples: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
Image: Dave Bedrosian/WENN, FayesVision/WENN

10/12 :Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart

11 /12: January Jones & Nick Viall

New Hollywood Couples: January Jones and Nick Viall
Image: Apega/WENN

11/12 :January Jones & Nick Viall

12 /12: Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer

New Hollywood Couples: Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer
Image: WENN

12/12 :Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer