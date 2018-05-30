Our Favorite New Couples in Hollywood

Love can be fleeting — this much we all know — and it seems especially so in Hollywood. So when two stars find their way into a cute new relationship, it’s only natural to hope for the best. And, hey, sometimes that works out in the long run, right? Cute new relationships can evolve into long-term relationships and sometimes even celebrity marriages. Every relationship has a beginning, after all.

Thus far, 2018 is shaping up to be a super-sweet year for celebrity unions. From the uptick in engagements to budding romances seemingly around every corner, the year certainly has an edge over 2017… aka the year of breakups that shattered our collective hearts.

In this new year, though, things are looking up. With every potential pairing that is sighted, we can practically feel the nervous anticipation right along with them. So in the spirit of new-relationship optimism, we’re holding out hope that the following precious new couples make it through the early phases and cruise right into celebrity power-couple status.

A version of this article was originally published in January 2018.