Entertainment

Every TV Show That's Been Canceled in 2018 — So Far

by Allie Gemmill
Jun 5, 2018 at 10:18 a.m. ET
Still of 'Shadowhunters'
Image: Freeform

As far as we're concerned, a new year means new TV, and that is a great thing. But as you go through 2018, it's best to brace yourself constantly for the onslaught of shows, both old and new, falling victim to the inevitable cancellation wave that is happening more and more frequently these days. It stinks, but it's how things are done in a time of total TV overload. 

Cancellations are crushing no matter which way you slice it, and the worst part about them is you're rarely expecting it, especially if you're an avid watcher of said show. How many of us sit in cold fear watching something we love and worry that if other people aren't watching it, then it will just go *poof!* from the TV schedule? Anybody? Just us?

So, in light of this, let's take a moment to salute the TV shows we loved that sadly got the ax in 2018. 

A version of this article was originally published in February 2018.

1 /60: 'Shadowhunters'

Still of 'Shadowhunters'
Image: Freeform

1/60 :'Shadowhunters'

2 /60: 'Imposters'

Poster for 'Imposters'
Image: Bravo

2/60 :'Imposters'

3 /60: 'The Arrangement'

Still from 'The Arrangement'
Image: E!

3/60 :'The Arrangement'

4 /60: 'Roseanne'

Still of Roseanne Barr and the cast of 'Roseanne'
Image: Greg Gayne/ABC

4/60 :'Roseanne'

5 /60: 'Code Black'

Still from 'Code Black'
Image: CBS

5/60 :'Code Black'

6 /60: 'The Chew'

Promo still for 'The Chew'
Image: ABC

6/60 :'The Chew'

7 /60: 'UnREAL'

Still from 'UnREAL'
Image: Lifetime

7/60 :'UnREAL'

8 /60: 'Falling Water'

Still from 'Falling Water'
Image: USA Network

8/60 :'Falling Water'

9 /60: 'LA to Vegas'

Still from 'LA to Vegas'
Image: Fox

9/60 :'LA to Vegas'

10 /60: 'The Expase'

Still from 'The Expanse'
Image: Syfy

10/60 :'The Expase'

11 /60: 'Jane the Virgin'

Still from 'Jane the Virgin'
Image: The CW

11/60 :'Jane the Virgin'

12 /60: 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

Still from 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'
Image: The CW

12/60 :'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

13 /60: 'iZombie'

Still from 'iZombie'
Image: The CW

13/60 :'iZombie'

14 /60: 'Hap and Leonard'

Still from 'Hap and Leonard'
Image: Sundance TV

14/60 :'Hap and Leonard'

15 /60: 'The Last Ship'

Still from 'The Last Ship'
Image: TNT

15/60 :'The Last Ship'

16 /60: 'Kevin Can Wait'

Still from 'Kevin Can Wait'
Image: David M. Russell/CBS

16/60 :'Kevin Can Wait'

17 /60: 'Me, Myself & I'

Still from 'Me, Myself & I'
Image: CBS

17/60 :'Me, Myself & I'

18 /60: 'Living Biblically'

Still from 'Living Biblically'
Image: CBS

18/60 :'Living Biblically'

19 /60: 'Superior Donuts'

Still from 'Superior Donuts'
Image: CBS

19/60 :'Superior Donuts'

20 /60: Scorpion'

Still from 'Scorpion'
Image: CBS

20/60 :Scorpion'

21 /60: 'Wisdom of the Crowd'

Still from 'Wisdom of the Crowd'
Image: CBS

21/60 :'Wisdom of the Crowd'

22 /60: '9JKL'

Still from '9JKL'
Image: CBS

22/60 :'9JKL'

23 /60: 'Rise'

Still from 'Rise'
Image: NBC

23/60 :'Rise'

24 /60: 'Inhumans'

Still from 'Inhumans'
Image: ABC

24/60 :'Inhumans'

25 /60: 'The Crossing'

Still from 'The Crossing'
Image: ABC

25/60 :'The Crossing'

26 /60: 'Deception'

Still from 'Deception'
Image: ABC

26/60 :'Deception'

27 /60: 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World'

Still from 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World'
Image: ABC

27/60 :'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World'

28 /60: 'Quantico'

Still from 'Quantico'
Image: ABC

28/60 :'Quantico'

29 /60: 'Alex, Inc.'

Still from 'Alex, Inc.'
Image: ABC

29/60 :'Alex, Inc.'

30 /60: 'Designated Survivor'

Still from 'Designated Survivor'
Image: ABC

30/60 :'Designated Survivor'

31 /60: 'The Exorcist'

Still from 'The Exorcist'
Image: Fox

31/60 :'The Exorcist'

32 /60: 'Great News'

Still from 'Great News'
Image: NBC

32/60 :'Great News'

33 /60: 'The Last Man on Earth'

Still from 'Last Man on Earth'
Image: Fox

33/60 :'The Last Man on Earth'

34 /60: 'Lucifer'

Still from 'Lucifer'
Image: Fox

34/60 :'Lucifer'

35 /60: 'Taken'

Still from 'Taken'
Image: NBC

35/60 :'Taken'

36 /60: 'The Brave'

Still from 'The Brave'
Image: NBC

36/60 :'The Brave'

37 /60: 'The Mick'

Still from 'The Mick'
Image: Fox

37/60 :'The Mick'

38 /60: 'Valor'

Still from 'Valor'
Image: The CW

38/60 :'Valor'

39 /60: 'Life Sentence'

Still from 'Life Sentence'
Image: The CW

39/60 :'Life Sentence'

40 /60: 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

Still from 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'
Image: Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

40/60 :'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

41 /60: 'Here and Now'

Still from 'Here and Now'
Image: Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO

41/60 :'Here and Now'

42 /60: 'The Path'

Still from 'The Path'
Image: Hulu

42/60 :'The Path'

43 /60: 'Ash Vs. Evil Dead'

Still from 'Ash Vs. Evil Dead'
Image: Matt Klitscher/Starz

43/60 :'Ash Vs. Evil Dead'

44 /60: 'Seven Seconds'

Still from 'Seven Seconds'
Image: Netflix

44/60 :'Seven Seconds'

45 /60: 'Homeland'

Still from 'Homeland'
Image: Showtime

45/60 :'Homeland'

46 /60: 'Broad City'

Still from 'Broad City'
Image: Comedy Central

46/60 :'Broad City'

47 /60: 'Mozart in the Jungle'

'Mozart in the Jungle' still
Image: Amazon

47/60 :'Mozart in the Jungle'

48 /60: 'Everything Sucks'

'Everything Sucks' still
Image: Netflix

48/60 :'Everything Sucks'

49 /60: 'Shades of Blue'

Still from 'Shades of Blue' on NBC
Image: Peter Kramer/NBC

49/60 :'Shades of Blue'

50 /60: 'Stuck in the Middle'

Still from 'Stuck in the Middle' on Disney
Image: Disney

50/60 :'Stuck in the Middle'

51 /60: 'Young & Hungry'

TV shows that were canceled in 2018: 'Young & Hungry'
Image: Disney Enterprises

51/60 :'Young & Hungry'

52 /60: 'The Librarians'

TV shows that were canceled in 2018: 'The Librarians'
Image: TNT

52/60 :'The Librarians'

53 /60: 'Shut Eye'

TV shows that were canceled in 2018: 'Shut Eye'
Image: Hulu

53/60 :'Shut Eye'

54 /60: 'Dice'

TV shows that were canceled in 2018: 'Dice'
Image: Showtime

54/60 :'Dice'

55 /60: 'Damnation'

TV shows that were canceled in 2018: 'Damnation'
Image: USA Network

55/60 :'Damnation'

56 /60: 'I Love Dick'

TV shows that were canceled in 2018: 'I Love Dick'
Image: Amazon

56/60 :'I Love Dick'

57 /60: 'Jean-Claude Van Johnson'

TV shows that were canceled in 2018: 'Jean-Claude Van Johnson'
Image: Aaron Epstein/Amazon

57/60 :'Jean-Claude Van Johnson'

58 /60: 'One Mississippi'

TV shows that were canceled in 2018: 'One Mississippi'
Image: Amazon

58/60 :'One Mississippi'

59 /60: 'Lady Dynamite'

TV shows that were canceled in 2018: 'Lady Dynamite'
Image: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

59/60 :'Lady Dynamite'

60 /60: 'The Mayor'

TV shows that were canceled in 2018: 'The Mayor'
Image: ABC

60/60 :'The Mayor'