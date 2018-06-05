Every TV Show That's Been Canceled in 2018 — So Far

As far as we're concerned, a new year means new TV, and that is a great thing. But as you go through 2018, it's best to brace yourself constantly for the onslaught of shows, both old and new, falling victim to the inevitable cancellation wave that is happening more and more frequently these days. It stinks, but it's how things are done in a time of total TV overload.

Cancellations are crushing no matter which way you slice it, and the worst part about them is you're rarely expecting it, especially if you're an avid watcher of said show. How many of us sit in cold fear watching something we love and worry that if other people aren't watching it, then it will just go *poof!* from the TV schedule? Anybody? Just us?

So, in light of this, let's take a moment to salute the TV shows we loved that sadly got the ax in 2018.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2018.