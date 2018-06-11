All the Celebrities We've Lost in 2018

Sadly, it’s time to take a moment and remember those famous faces who have contributed something meaningful to our world in one way or another. It’s time to salute those who have gone before us and left an indelible mark on the culture around us. It's time to remember the celebrities — in various disciplines — who have died in 2018.

There's no doubt 2018 has already taken away some of our favorite celebrities (and likely will take more before it’s up). We lost major artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, sports figures and even an astronaut. It's never fair when someone we admire dies, but it's always worth taking a moment to remember them for the life and legacy they leave behind.

And so, let's take a look at the famous folks we've lost thus far in 2018. We can't promise you'll be happy clicking through, but there may be fond memories or feelings stirred up and that's what's important.

A version of this article was originally published in January 2018.