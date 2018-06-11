Entertainment

All the Celebrities We've Lost in 2018

by Allie Gemmill
Jun 11, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET
'Americas Got Talent' winner Neal E. Boyd performs at The Beacon Theatre in 2009
Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sadly, it’s time to take a moment and remember those famous faces who have contributed something meaningful to our world in one way or another. It’s time to salute those who have gone before us and left an indelible mark on the culture around us. It's time to remember the celebrities — in various disciplines — who have died in 2018.

There's no doubt 2018 has already taken away some of our favorite celebrities (and likely will take more before it’s up). We lost major artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, sports figures and even an astronaut. It's never fair when someone we admire dies, but it's always worth taking a moment to remember them for the life and legacy they leave behind.

And so, let's take a look at the famous folks we've lost thus far in 2018. We can't promise you'll be happy clicking through, but there may be fond memories or feelings stirred up and that's what's important.

A version of this article was originally published in January 2018.

1 /51: Neal Boyd

Photo of Neal Boyd on 'America's Got Talent'
Image: NBC

2 /51: Eunice Gayson

Eunice Gayson appears as a panelist on the television game show 'Guess My Story', 1953
Image: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

3 /51: Jackson Odell

Jackson Odell attends the premiere of Roadside Attractions' 'Forever My Girl'
Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

4 /51: Anthony Bourdain

Photo of Anthony Bourdain
Image: Getty Images

5 /51: Alan O'neill

Still of Alan O'neill
Image: Getty Images

6 /51: Kate Spade

Photo of Kate Spade
Image: Andrew Toth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

7 /51: Hugh Dane

Photo of Hugh Dane on 'Girl Meets World'
Image: Disney Channel

8 /51: Blake Painter

Photo of Blake Painter on 'Deadliest Catch'
Image: Discovery Channel

9 /51: Elizabeth Sung

Photo of Elizabeth Sung
Image: Getty Images

10 /51: Clint Walker

Still of Clint Walker in 1960
Image: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

11 /51: Tom Wolfe

Portrait of Tom Wolfe, circa 1970
Image: Ulf ANDERSEN/Gamma-Rapho Via Getty Images

12 /51: Margot Kidder

Still of Margot Kidder from the 'Superman' films of the late '70s and early '80s
Image: Warner Bros.

13 /51: Paul Junger Witt

Paul Junger Witt attends the 14th Annual St. Jude Children's Hospital Hollywood Benefit Gala in 1994
Image: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images

14 /51: Philip d'Antoni

'French Connection' producer Phillip D' Antoni holds the Best Picture Oscar
Image: Bettmann/Getty Images

15 /51: Avicii

Avicii visits SiriusXM Studios in February 2016
Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

16 /51: Verne Troyer

Verne Troyer attends the premiere of Lionsgate's' 'Boo! A Madea Halloween'
Image: Barry King/Getty Images

17 /51: R. Lee Ermey

R. Lee Ermey at the 2005-2006 A&E Television Networks UpFront
Image: Stephen Lovekin/WireImage For History Channel

18 /51: Harry Anderson

Actor Harry Anderson attends Comic Relief Benefit on November 14, 1987
Image: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images

19 /51: Milos Forman

Milos Forman attends New York Premiere of 'South of the Border' in 2010
Image: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

20 /51: Chuck McCann

Chuck McCann attends Actors & Others For Animals 'Best of Show Pet Competition' fundraiser
Image: Rodrigo Vaz/Getty Images

21 /51: Steven Bochco

Steven Bochco at the 2014 TCA Winter Press Tour Turner Broadcasting Presentation
Image: John Sciulli/WireImage/Getty Images

22 /51: DuShon Monique Brown

'Chicago Fire' actress DuShon Monique Brown on the red carpet
Image: Getty Images

23 /51: Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking at the New Space Exploration Initiative 'Breakthrough Starshot' Announcement at One World Observatory
Image: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

24 /51: Craig Mack

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Craig Mack
Image: Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

25 /51: Hubert de Givenchy

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Hubert de Givenchy
Image: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

26 /51: Sridevi Kapoor

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Sridevi Kapoor
Image: VCG/VCG Via Getty Images

27 /51: Emma Chambers

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Emma Chambers
Image: Justin Goff\UK Press Via Getty Images

28 /51: Ensa Cosby

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Ensa Cosby
Image: The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

29 /51: Rev. Billy Graham

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018
Image: François LOCHON/Gamma-Rapho Via Getty Images

30 /51: Prince Henrik of Denmark

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Prince Henrik of Denmark
Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

31 /51: Marty Allen

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Marty Allen
Image: David Becker/Getty Images

32 /51: Reg E. Cathey

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Reg E. Cathey
Image: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

33 /51: John Gavin

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: John Gavin
Image: John Springer Collection/Getty Images

34 /51: Mickey Jones

Celebrities Who Died in 2018: Mickey Jones
Image: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

35 /51: John Mahoney

Celebrities Who Died in 2018: John Mahoney
Image: Joey Foley/Getty Images

36 /51: Louis Zorich

Celebrities Who Died in 2018 – Louis Zorich
Image: Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images

37 /51: Mark Salling

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Mark Salling
Image: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

38 /51: Connie Sawyer

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Connie Sawyer
Image: David Livingston/Getty Images

39 /51: Simon Shelton

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Simon Shelton
Image: BBC

40 /51: Dolores O'Riordan

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Dolores O'Riordan
Image: Frank Hoensch/Getty Images

41 /51: Robert Arthur

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Robert Arthur
Image: CBS

42 /51: Jerry Van Dyke

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Jerry Van Dyke
Image: Ron Galella/Getty Images

43 /51: Bobby Zarin

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Bobby Zarin
Image: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

44 /51: Bradford Dillman

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Bradford Dillman
Image: Getty Images

45 /51: Hugh Wilson

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Hugh Wilson
Image: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

46 /51: Donnelly Rhodes

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Donnelly Rhodes
Image: Dick Loek/Getty Images

47 /51: 'Fast' Eddie Clarke

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: 'Fast' Eddie Clarke
Image: Fin Costello/Getty Images

48 /51: Doreen Tracey

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Doreen Tracey
Image: Walt Disney Pictures

49 /51: John Young

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: John Young
Image: Science & Society Picture Library

50 /51: Keith Jackson

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Keith Jackson
Image: New York Post Archives/Getty Images

51 /51: Jessica Falkholt

Celebrities Who Have Died in 2018: Jessica Falkholt
Image: IMDb

