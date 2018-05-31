Hollywood Movie Stars Who Aren't Above Doing TV

It used to be that movie stars made movies and TV stars made TV shows. But those days are past, as some of the juiciest roles in entertainment are cropping up on TV. In fact, in 2014 Emmy presenter Jimmy Kimmel did a hilarious bit on the big names that have made the crossover.

Some of the best roles for actors right now are still being created in TV's writers' rooms, bringing big-name talents right into our living room every week. Maybe the pay is right, maybe they like the opportunity to film closer to home, maybe it's something else, but we the fans are undoubtedly the winners here.

Scroll or click through for a representative list from the past and who we can look forward to in 2018. Note how many roles are on HBO, a channel known for risk-taking. Could that mean even more channels will start producing the same quality soon?

