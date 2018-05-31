Entertainment

Hollywood Movie Stars Who Aren't Above Doing TV

by Karen Veazey
May 31, 2018 at 12:47 p.m. ET
It used to be that movie stars made movies and TV stars made TV shows. But those days are past, as some of the juiciest roles in entertainment are cropping up on TV. In fact, in 2014 Emmy presenter Jimmy Kimmel did a hilarious bit on the big names that have made the crossover.

Some of the best roles for actors right now are still being created in TV's writers' rooms, bringing big-name talents right into our living room every week. Maybe the pay is right, maybe they like the opportunity to film closer to home, maybe it's something else, but we the fans are undoubtedly the winners here.

Scroll or click through for a representative list from the past and who we can look forward to in 2018. Note how many roles are on HBO, a channel known for risk-taking. Could that mean even more channels will start producing the same quality soon?

A version of this article was originally published in February 2018.

1 /29: Kevin Costner

1/29 :Kevin Costner

2 /29: Octavia Spencer

2/29 :Octavia Spencer

3 /29: Benedict Cumberbatch

3/29 :Benedict Cumberbatch

4 /29: Elizabeth Olsen

4/29 :Elizabeth Olsen

5 /29: Jennifer Garner

5/29 :Jennifer Garner

6 /29: Kristen Wiig

6/29 :Kristen Wiig

7 /29: Tiffany Haddish

7/29 :Tiffany Haddish

8 /29: Meryl Streep

8/29 :Meryl Streep

9 /29: Dwayne Johnson

9/29 :Dwayne Johnson

10 /29: Nicole Kidman

10/29 :Nicole Kidman

11 /29: Ewan McGregor

11/29 :Ewan McGregor

12 /29: Maggie Gyllenhaal

12/29 :Maggie Gyllenhaal

13 /29: Anthony Hopkins

13/29 :Anthony Hopkins

14 /29: Jane Fonda

14/29 :Jane Fonda

15 /29: Naomi Watts

15/29 :Naomi Watts

16 /29: Liv Tyler

16/29 :Liv Tyler

17 /29: James Franco

17/29 :James Franco

18 /29: Reese Witherspoon

18/29 :Reese Witherspoon

19 /29: Amy Adams

19/29 :Amy Adams

20 /29: James McAvoy

20/29 :James McAvoy

21 /29: Julia Roberts

21/29 :Julia Roberts

22 /29: Miles Teller

22/29 :Miles Teller

23 /29: Bill Skarsgård

23/29 :Bill Skarsgård

24 /29: Benicio Del Toro

24/29 :Benicio Del Toro

25 /29: Chris Pine

25/29 :Chris Pine

26 /29: Carey Mulligan

26/29 :Carey Mulligan

27 /29: Penelope Cruz

27/29 :Penelope Cruz

28 /29: Jennifer Connelly

28/29 :Jennifer Connelly

29 /29: Emma Stone

29/29 :Emma Stone