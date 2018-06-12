Entertainment

All the Hollywood Couples Who Are Engaged Right Now

by Julie Sprankles
Jun 12, 2018 at 10:45 a.m. ET
Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Photo Collage
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For IHeartMedia; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Here’s some uplifting news: Despite the fact that 2017 very nearly convinced us that love is canceled (here’s looking at you, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris), 2018 is shaping up to be a banner year for happily ever after.

Many — many — celebrities said no to relationships in the last year. However, a whole slew of celebrities said yes in the last year, too. From one royally sweet proposal to a match made in Game of Thrones history, stars from all walks of life announced that marriage is in their near future.

Most haven’t yet set dates (or at least made those dates public), but one thing is for sure: 2018 will be a year filled with love. The following couples have already pledged their intention to wed, so now all that’s left to do is sit back, watch and wait for the inevitably gorgeous wedding pics to pop up.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2018.

1 /45: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Photo Collage
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For IHeartMedia; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

1/45 :Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

2 /45: Taraji P. Henson & Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson & Kelvin Hayden
Image: Getty Images

2/45 :Taraji P. Henson & Kelvin Hayden

3 /45: Karamo Brown & Ian Jordan

Ian Jordan and Karamo Brown attend the Family Equality Council's annual Impact Awards
Image: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage/Getty Images

3/45 :Karamo Brown & Ian Jordan

4 /45: Lea Michele & Zandy Reich

Lea Michele & Zandy Reich attends Elton John AIDS Foundation 26th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
Image: Venturelli/Getty Images For Bulgari

4/45 :Lea Michele & Zandy Reich

5 /45: Matthew Lawrence & Cheryl Burke

Matthew Lawrence & Cheryl Burke arrive at the 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

5/45 :Matthew Lawrence & Cheryl Burke

6 /45: Marc Jacobs & Char DeFrancesco

Marc Jacobs & Char DeFrancesco at the premiere of 'The Beguiled' in 2017
Image: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan Via Getty Images

6/45 :Marc Jacobs & Char DeFrancesco

7 /45: Charlotte Casiraghi & Dimitri Rassam

Dimitri Rassam and Charlotte Casiraghi at the Rose Ball 2018 to benefit The Princess Grace Foundation
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

7/45 :Charlotte Casiraghi & Dimitri Rassam

8 /45: Danielle Fishel & Jensen Karp

Danielle Fishel & Jensen Karp announce engagement
Image: Danielle Fishel/Instagram

8/45 :Danielle Fishel & Jensen Karp

9 /45: Katie Lee & Ryan Biegel

Katie Lee announces engagement
Image: Katie Lee/Instagram

9/45 :Katie Lee & Ryan Biegel

10 /45: Bradley Whitford & Amy Landecker

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Bradley Whitford & Amy Landecker
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

10/45 :Bradley Whitford & Amy Landecker

11 /45: Toni Braxton & Birdman

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Toni Braxton & Birdman
Image: Craig Barritt/Getty Images For Lifetime

11/45 :Toni Braxton & Birdman

12 /45: Parker Young & Stephanie Weber

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Parker Young & Stephanie Weber
Image: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images For CDG

12/45 :Parker Young & Stephanie Weber

13 /45: Caitriona Balfe & Tony McGill

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Caitriona Balfe & Tony McGill
Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images For Grey Goose Vodka

13/45 :Caitriona Balfe & Tony McGill

14 /45: Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
Image: David M. Benett/Getty Images

14/45 :Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre

15 /45: Jacob Roloff & Isabel Rock

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock
Image: Jacob Roloff/Instagram

15/45 :Jacob Roloff & Isabel Rock

16 /45: Darren Criss & Mia Swier

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Darren Criss and Mia Swier
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

16/45 :Darren Criss & Mia Swier

17 /45: Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn
Image: Teddysphotos/Instagram

17/45 :Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn

18 /45: Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Paris Hilton
Image: Apega/WENN

18/45 :Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka

19 /45: Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Gwyneth Paltrow
Image: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

19/45 :Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk

20 /45: Cardi B & Offset

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Cardi B and Offset
Image: Paul Morigi/WENN

20/45 :Cardi B & Offset

21 /45: Ashley Greene & Paul Khoury

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Ashley Greene
Image: FayesVision/WENN

21/45 :Ashley Greene & Paul Khoury

22 /45: Eliza Dushku & Peter Palandjian

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Eliza Dushku
Image: Eliza Dushku/Instagram

22/45 :Eliza Dushku & Peter Palandjian

23 /45: Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman
Image: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

23/45 :Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman

24 /45: Felicity Jones & Charles Guard

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Felicity Jones
Image: David M Benett/Getty Images

24/45 :Felicity Jones & Charles Guard

25 /45: Grant Gustin & LA Thoma

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Grant Gustin
Image: Grant Gustin/Instagram

25/45 :Grant Gustin & LA Thoma

26 /45: Caitlin Mehner & Danny Strong

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Danny Strong
Image: FayesVision/WENN

26/45 :Caitlin Mehner & Danny Strong

27 /45: Gregory Smith & Taylor McKay

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Gregory Smith and Taylor McKay
Image: Vince Talotta/WENN

27/45 :Gregory Smith & Taylor McKay

28 /45: Holly Marie Combs

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Holly Marie Combs
Image: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN

28/45 :Holly Marie Combs

29 /45: Janel Parrish & Chris Long

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Janel Parrish
Image: Janel Parrish/Instagram

29/45 :Janel Parrish & Chris Long

30 /45: Melanie Lynskey & Jason Ritter

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Jason Ritter
Image: FayesVision/WENN

30/45 :Melanie Lynskey & Jason Ritter

31 /45: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Image: TNYF/WENN

31/45 :Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

32 /45: Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Kaley Cuoco
Image: Brian To/WENN

32/45 :Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook

33 /45: Jesse Plemons & Kirsten Dunst

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Kirsten Dunst
Image: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

33/45 :Jesse Plemons & Kirsten Dunst

34 /45: Katie Cassidy & Matthew Rodgers

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Katie Cassidy
Image: Joe Scamici/WENN

34/45 :Katie Cassidy & Matthew Rodgers

35 /45: Lady Gaga & Christian Carino

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Lady Gaga
Image: Lada Gaga/Instagram

35/45 :Lady Gaga & Christian Carino

36 /45: Lance Armstrong & Anna Hansen

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Lance Armstrong
Image: WENN

36/45 :Lance Armstrong & Anna Hansen

37 /45: Kit Harington & Rose Leslie

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie
Image: WENN

37/45 :Kit Harington & Rose Leslie

38 /45: Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith

Celebrity Engagements: Mandy Moore
Image: Mandy Moore/Instagram

38/45 :Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith

39 /45: Jack Donnelly & Malin Akerman

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Malin Akerman
Image: WENN

39/45 :Jack Donnelly & Malin Akerman

40 /45: Martin Lawrence & Roberta Moradfar

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Martin Lawrence
Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WENN

40/45 :Martin Lawrence & Roberta Moradfar

41 /45: Daryl Sabara & Meghan Trainor

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Meghan Trainor
Image: WENN

41/45 :Daryl Sabara & Meghan Trainor

42 /45: Patrick Carney & Michelle Branch

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Michelle Branch
Image: Charlie Steffens/WENN

42/45 :Patrick Carney & Michelle Branch

43 /45: Shaquille O'Neal & Laticia Rolle

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Shaq
Image: Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

43/45 :Shaquille O'Neal & Laticia Rolle

44 /45: Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Miles Teller
Image: Jim Spellman/WENN

44/45 :Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry

45 /45: Alexa Ray Joel & Ryan Gleason

Celebrity Engagements 2018: Alexa Ray Joel and Ryan Gleason
Image: Alexa Ray Joel/Instagram

45/45 :Alexa Ray Joel & Ryan Gleason