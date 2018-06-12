All the Hollywood Couples Who Are Engaged Right Now

Here’s some uplifting news: Despite the fact that 2017 very nearly convinced us that love is canceled (here’s looking at you, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris), 2018 is shaping up to be a banner year for happily ever after.

Many — many — celebrities said no to relationships in the last year. However, a whole slew of celebrities said yes in the last year, too. From one royally sweet proposal to a match made in Game of Thrones history, stars from all walks of life announced that marriage is in their near future.

Most haven’t yet set dates (or at least made those dates public), but one thing is for sure: 2018 will be a year filled with love. The following couples have already pledged their intention to wed, so now all that’s left to do is sit back, watch and wait for the inevitably gorgeous wedding pics to pop up.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2018.