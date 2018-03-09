Entertainment

The 26 Best Movies Written by Women You Need to Rewatch, ASAP

by Shanee Edwards
Mar 9, 2018 at 3:50 p.m. ET
Let's take a moment to reflect on the kickass women in Hollywood who have spoken up for themselves and not let the movie machine roll over them, shall we? From the #MeToo movement and the Patty Jenkins-directed film Wonder Woman, which grossed over $800 billion worldwide, to writer and director Greta Gerwig taking home a Golden Globe for her film Lady Bird, women are starting to see things change. And thanks to these kickass women in film, we're continually reminded of one very important fact: Some of the best movies of all time were written by women.

Let's honor the female screenwriters who have not only given a voice to strong female characters on the big screen but also, by doing so, written the best movies of our time. Here is a list of our favorite films that benefited from a woman’s touch.

A version of this article was originally published in January 2018.

1 /26: 'Thirteen'

thirteen movie poster
Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures

2 /26: 'E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial'

e.t. movie poster
Image: Universal

3 /26: 'Thelma & Louise'

thelma and louise movie poster
Image: MGM

4 /26: 'Bridesmaids'

bridesmaids movie poster
Image: Universal

5 /26: 'Legally Blonde'

legally blonde movie poster
Image: MGM

6 /26: 'When Harry Met Sally'

when harry met sally movie poster
Image: Columbia Pictures

7 /26: 'The Shape of Water'

the shape of water movie poster
Image: Fox Searchlight

8 /26: 'Professor Marston and the Wonder Women'

professor marston and the wonder women movie poster
Image: Annapurna

9 /26: 'Mean Girls'

mean girls movie poster
Image: Paramount

10 /26: 'Real Women Have Curves'

real women have curves movie poster
Image: Newmarket Films

11 /26: 'Heavenly Creatures'

heavenly creatures movie poster
Image: Miramax

12 /26: 'The Iron Lady'

the iron lady movie posters
Image: The Weinstein Co.

13 /26: 'Carol'

carol movie poster
Image: The Weinstein Co.

14 /26: 'It's Complicated'

it's complicated movie poster
Image: Universal

15 /26: 'Lost in Translation'

lost in translation movie poster
Image: Focus Features

16 /26: 'Sense and Sensibility'

sense and sensibility movie poster
Image: Columbia Pictures

17 /26: 'Room'

room movie poster
Image: A24

18 /26: 'Lady Bird'

lady bird movie poster
Image: A24

19 /26: 'Saving Mr. Banks'

saving mr. banks movie poster
Image: Disney

20 /26: 'The Joy Luck Club'

the joy luck club movie poster
Image: Buena Vista Pictures

21 /26: 'The Heat'

the heat movie poster
Image: 20th Century Fox

22 /26: 'The Piano'

the piano movie poster
Image: Miramax

23 /26: 'Mudbound'

mudbound movie poster
Image: Netflix

24 /26: 'Love & Basketball'

love & basketball movie poster
Image: New Line Cinema

25 /26: 'Juno'

juno movie poster
Image: Fox Searchlight

26 /26: 'Tiny Furniture'

tiny furniture movie poster
Image: IFC Films

