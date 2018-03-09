The 26 Best Movies Written by Women You Need to Rewatch, ASAP

Let's take a moment to reflect on the kickass women in Hollywood who have spoken up for themselves and not let the movie machine roll over them, shall we? From the #MeToo movement and the Patty Jenkins-directed film Wonder Woman, which grossed over $800 billion worldwide, to writer and director Greta Gerwig taking home a Golden Globe for her film Lady Bird, women are starting to see things change. And thanks to these kickass women in film, we're continually reminded of one very important fact: Some of the best movies of all time were written by women.

Let's honor the female screenwriters who have not only given a voice to strong female characters on the big screen but also, by doing so, written the best movies of our time. Here is a list of our favorite films that benefited from a woman’s touch.

A version of this article was originally published in January 2018.