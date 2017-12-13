11 Things Beyoncé's Done Since Giving Birth to Twins 6 Months Ago

2017 was a life-altering year for Beyoncé with the birth of her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, in June. However, her year didn't stop once her two children were born. She continued to be a force in the music and social scenes by making a mark wherever she went.

If she wasn't contributing to hurricane relief efforts, she was honoring people who made a difference in 2017, like Colin Kaepernick and even her husband, Jay-Z. She also squeezed in fitness routines and plenty of social media moments for her fans to relish.

What will 2018 have in store for Beyoncé? She's definitely headed to Coachella to perform in April after canceling in 2017 due to her pregnancy. She will also be working on Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King, which will be released in 2019.

But as any fan of Bey knows, she is going to surprise us with something big and unexpected along the way. We can't wait!