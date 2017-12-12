10 Female Comedians Who Are Killing It Right Now

We're a couple years out from the paradigm-shifting female-led comedy Bridesmaids being released, and yet we're still feeling its effects. The entertainment industry's focus on getting more female comedians and deftly comedic actors into the spotlight has had some results. In 2017, we saw a more diverse pool of female talent of all ages and more diverse backgrounds come into the spotlight.

Dominating film, TV, the stage and streaming services like Amazon and Netflix, a variety of women have demanded our attention. They've lovingly teased it out of us with some gentle but still cutting jokes. They've gotten it by turning our political quagmires into comedy gold. And some of them have demanded it by refusing to be polite and turning on the raunch a little more than usual. Female comedians, you're killing the game right now.

So, readers, these game-changers are ones you need to take notice of right now. Click through to see some female comedians you should know in 2017.