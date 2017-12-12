Entertainment

10 Female Comedians Who Are Killing It Right Now

by Allie Gemmill
Dec 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET
Top female comedians of 2017
Image: Images: Getty Images/Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.com

We're a couple years out from the paradigm-shifting female-led comedy Bridesmaids being released, and yet we're still feeling its effects. The entertainment industry's focus on getting more female comedians and deftly comedic actors into the spotlight has had some results. In 2017, we saw a more diverse pool of female talent of all ages and more diverse backgrounds come into the spotlight. 

Dominating film, TV, the stage and streaming services like Amazon and Netflix, a variety of women have demanded our attention. They've lovingly teased it out of us with some gentle but still cutting jokes. They've gotten it by turning our political quagmires into comedy gold. And some of them have demanded it by refusing to be polite and turning on the raunch a little more than usual. Female comedians, you're killing the game right now.

So, readers, these game-changers are ones you need to take notice of right now. Click through to see some female comedians you should know in 2017.

1 /10: Tiffany Haddish

Top female comedians of 2017: Tiffany Haddish
Image: David Crotty/Getty Images

1/10 :Tiffany Haddish

2 /10: Samantha Bee

Top female comedians of 2017: Samantha Bee
Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images

2/10 :Samantha Bee

3 /10: Tracee Ellis Ross

Top female comedians of 2017: Tracee Ellis Ross
Image: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

3/10 :Tracee Ellis Ross

4 /10: Aubrey Plaza

Top female comedians of 2017: Aubrey Plaza
Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images

4/10 :Aubrey Plaza

5 /10: Bridget Everett

Top female comedians of 2017: Bridget Everett
Image: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

5/10 :Bridget Everett

6 /10: Jessica Williams

Top female comedians of 2017: Jessica Williams
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

6/10 :Jessica Williams

7 /10: Tig Notaro

Top female comedians of 2017: Tig Notaro
Image: Araya Diaz/Getty Images

7/10 :Tig Notaro

8 /10: Jenny Slate

Top female comedians of 2017: Jenny Slate
Image: JB Lacroix/Getty Images

8/10 :Jenny Slate

9 /10: Ilana Glazer

Top female comedians of 2017: Ilana Glazer
Image: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

9/10 :Ilana Glazer

10 /10: Kate McKinnon

Top female comedians of 2017: Kate McKinnon
Image: Mike Pont/Getty Images

10/10 :Kate McKinnon