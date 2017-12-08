Celebrities With Massively Successful Side Hustles
It's easy to forget the entertainment industry is actually a business. And a tough business at that. Yes, these celebs have excelled at looking good in front of the camera, but they're also immensely savvy business men and women, who are upping their success with some incredibly successful side hustles.
From tequila to workout clothes to boxed water and restaurants, nothing is off-limits as these A-listers continue their mission of global domination.
Heck, for some of these celebs, the side hustle has turned into an empire that is even more successful than their entertainment careers.
If this slideshow isn't enough to get you off the couch and working to achieve your dreams then your dream must be to stay on the couch because these celebs are downright inspiring.