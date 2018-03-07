Before summer 2017, many moviegoers didn't know the name Tiffany Haddish. That all changed with one movie: Girls Trip. Even though the film starred familiar names like Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, it was Haddish who stole the show.

Ever since that breakthrough performance, she's been in major demand. She's hosting Saturday Night Live and costarring alongside Tracy Morgan in the TBS sitcom The Last O.G., becoming Groupon's spokesperson, starring in the upcoming basketball comedy flick Uncle Drew and landing a two-year first-look deal with HBO. Haddish's career is red hot.

However, life wasn't always so easy for her. She had a difficult childhood with lots of upheaval and very little stability. One particular comedy program changed the entire course of her life.

Learn more about Haddish's life, from her bumpy start as a kid to a struggling artist to one of Hollywood's biggest rising stars. If you didn't know Haddish before 2017 catapulted her to stardom, you'll know her now.

A version of this article was originally published in November 2017.