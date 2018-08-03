Beyoncé's 19 Most-Liked Instagram Posts of All Time

Beyoncé is a goddess. She is our queen, and everything she touches turns to gold—including Instagram.

Yes, when Beyoncé said "I slay" in "Formation," she was, undoubtedly, talking about Instagram.

As one of the most popular celebs on the social media platform, Beyoncé has a hefty amount of the most-liked Instagrams on the internet, and she frequently outdoes herself with multiple posts pushing into the millions with likes.

That said, why don't we take a moment to appreciate some of Beyoncé's most-liked Instagram photos? Of course, there's the infamous twins pregnancy announcement Instagram, which bowled us all over when we saw it. There is also a good mixture of sweet snaps with her family and some killer selfies. It's not too surprising that the woman who sang about being flawless actually regularly posts, well, flawless photos.

Let's go appreciate how good Beyoncé's Instagram photos are, shall we?

A version of this article was originally published in September 2017.