Entertainment

Beyoncé's 19 Most-Liked Instagram Posts of All Time

by Allie Gemmill
Aug 3, 2018 at 1:18 p.m. ET
Beyoncé Coachella 2018
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment.

Beyoncé is a goddess. She is our queen, and everything she touches turns to gold—including Instagram.

Yes, when Beyoncé said "I slay" in "Formation," she was, undoubtedly, talking about Instagram. 

As one of the most popular celebs on the social media platform, Beyoncé has a hefty amount of the most-liked Instagrams on the internet, and she frequently outdoes herself with multiple posts pushing into the millions with likes. 

That said, why don't we take a moment to appreciate some of Beyoncé's most-liked Instagram photos? Of course, there's the infamous twins pregnancy announcement Instagram, which bowled us all over when we saw it. There is also a good mixture of sweet snaps with her family and some killer selfies. It's not too surprising that the woman who sang about being flawless actually regularly posts, well, flawless photos.

Let's go appreciate how good Beyoncé's Instagram photos are, shall we?

A version of this article was originally published in September 2017.

1 /19: 11.2M Likes: A Regal Announcement

Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

1/19 :11.2M Likes: A Regal Announcement

2 /19: 10.3M Likes: Presenting Rumi & Sir

Beyoncé Rumi and Sir babies Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

2/19 :10.3M Likes: Presenting Rumi & Sir

3 /19: 7.2M Likes: A Work of Art

Beyoncé and Jay Z Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

3/19 :7.2M Likes: A Work of Art

4 /19: 6.6M Likes: A Night Out with Jay

Beyoncé black dress Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

4/19 :6.6M Likes: A Night Out with Jay

5 /19: 5M Likes: On-Stage Solidarity

Beyoncé and Jay Z on stage Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

5/19 :5M Likes: On-Stage Solidarity

6 /19: 4.8M Likes: The Duo

Beyoncé and Jay Z Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

6/19 :4.8M Likes: The Duo

7 /19: 4.6M Likes: Pretty in Pink

Beyoncé pink Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

7/19 :4.6M Likes: Pretty in Pink

8 /19: 4.5M Likes: The Obamas

Barack and Michelle Obama Beyoncé Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

8/19 :4.5M Likes: The Obamas

9 /19: 4.4M Likes: Coachella Queen

Beyoncé Coachella Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

9/19 :4.4M Likes: Coachella Queen

10 /19: 4.3M Likes: Fourth of July Cutie Pies

Beyoncé's Fourth of July Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

10/19 :4.3M Likes: Fourth of July Cutie Pies

11 /19: 4M Likes: Baby Bump Collage

Beyoncé baby bump Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

11/19 :4M Likes: Baby Bump Collage

12 /19: 3.9M likes: A Night with Wine

Beyoncé wine Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

12/19 :3.9M likes: A Night with Wine

13 /19: 3.9M Likes: Black & White Belly

Beyoncé pregnant Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

13/19 :3.9M Likes: Black & White Belly

14 /19: 3.8M Likes: Denim Duo

Beyoncé and Jay Z Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

14/19 :3.8M Likes: Denim Duo

15 /19: 3.7M Likes: Beautiful Bump

Beyoncé baby bump Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

15/19 :3.7M Likes: Beautiful Bump

16 /19: 3.7M Likes: Straight On

Beyoncé and Jay Z Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

16/19 :3.7M Likes: Straight On

17 /19: 3.7M Likes: Mommy's Night Out

Beyoncé night out Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

17/19 :3.7M Likes: Mommy's Night Out

18 /19: 3.6M Likes: Queen of the Roller Rink

Roller rink Beyoncé Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

18/19 :3.6M Likes: Queen of the Roller Rink

19 /19: 2.6M likes: At the 2016 MTV VMAs

2016 MTV VMAs Beyoncé Instagram post
Image: Beyoncé/Instagram.

19/19 :2.6M likes: At the 2016 MTV VMAs