Entertainment

30 Movies Releasing Sequels Through 2020

by Allie Gemmill
Aug 1, 2018 at 11:15 a.m. ET
'Wonder Woman,' 'Mary Poppins Returns,' 'Fantastic Beasts 2'
Image: Warner Bros., Walt Disney Pictures, Dorling Kindersley/Getty Images. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

It's not surprising that when a particular film does well in Hollywood, there will always be eager talk about whether a sequel is happening. In fact, sequels are the rule these days rather than the exception, and that proof is in the nearly 150 planned film sequels through 2020 that Hollywood has in the works. 

Lots of the sequels on various studio schedules are part of major superhero franchises. When a new franchise is announced, you can typically expect at least three installments or even a huge collaborative effort. That's why films like Wonder Woman and Avatar are heading our way very soon. Other times, Hollywood stumbles into a world that's very expandable and interesting, leading to the demand for sequels. Think Zombieland and Edge of Tomorrow – both are getting sequels through 2020. Finally, there are some film franchises that are as old as the hills that still have some life in them, like Top Gun and Star Wars — expect future installments of these franchises by 2020 too. 

All in all, Hollywood's got big plans for some of our favorite sci-fi, fantasy, action, comedy and drama titles. Check out our slideshow to see which films are coming to theaters through 2020.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2017.

1 /30: 'Sing 2'

'Sing' GIF
Image: Giphy.

1/30 :'Sing 2'

2 /30: 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'

'Guardians of the Galaxy' GIF
Image: Giphy.

2/30 :'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'

3 /30: 'Zombieland 2'

Woody Harrelson in 'Zombieland' GIF
Image: Giphy.

3/30 :'Zombieland 2'

4 /30: 'Fantastic Beasts'

'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' GIF
Image: Giphy.

4/30 :'Fantastic Beasts'

5 /30: 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' GIF
Image: Giphy.

5/30 :'Wreck-It Ralph 2'

6 /30: 'Creed II'

'Creed' GIF
Image: Giphy.

6/30 :'Creed II'

7 /30: 'Mary Poppins Returns'

'Mary Poppins' GIF
Image: Giphy.

7/30 :'Mary Poppins Returns'

8 /30: 'Fast 9'

'Fast & Furious' GIF
Image: Giphy.

8/30 :'Fast 9'

9 /30: 'Now You See Me 3'

'Now You See Me' GIF
Image: Giphy.

9/30 :'Now You See Me 3'

10 /30: 'Shrek 5'

'Shrek' GIF
Image: Giphy.

10/30 :'Shrek 5'

11 /30: 'Space Jam 2'

'Space Jam' GIF
Image: Giphy.

11/30 :'Space Jam 2'

12 /30: 'Top Gun 2'

'Top Gun' GIF
Image: Giphy.

12/30 :'Top Gun 2'

13 /30: 'Toy Story 4'

'Toy Story' GIF
Image: Giphy.

13/30 :'Toy Story 4'

14 /30: 'Wonder Woman 2'

'Wonder Woman' GIF
Image: Giphy.

14/30 :'Wonder Woman 2'

15 /30: 'World War Z 2'

'World War Z' GIF
Image: Giphy.

15/30 :'World War Z 2'

16 /30: 'Frozen 2'

'Frozen' GIF
Image: Giphy.

16/30 :'Frozen 2'

17 /30: 'Godzilla 2'

'Godzilla' GIF
Image: Giphy.

17/30 :'Godzilla 2'

18 /30: 'Avatar 2'

'Avatar' GIF
Image: Giphy.

18/30 :'Avatar 2'

19 /30: 'Edge of Tomorrow 2'

'Edge of Tomorrow' GIF
Image: Giphy.

19/30 :'Edge of Tomorrow 2'

20 /30: 'High School Musical 4'

'High School Musical' GIF
Image: Giphy.

20/30 :'High School Musical 4'

21 /30: 'Indiana Jones 5'

'Indiana Jones' GIF
Image: Giphy.

21/30 :'Indiana Jones 5'

22 /30: 'Mad Max 5'

'Mad Max' GIF
Image: Giphy.

22/30 :'Mad Max 5'

23 /30: 'Maleficent 2'

'Maleficent' GIF
Image: Giphy.

23/30 :'Maleficent 2'

24 /30: 'Power Rangers 2'

'Power Rangers' GIF
Image: Giphy.

24/30 :'Power Rangers 2'

25 /30: 'The Princess Diaries 3'

'The Princess Diaries' GIF
Image: Giphy.

25/30 :'The Princess Diaries 3'

26 /30: 'San Andreas 2'

'San Andreas' GIF
Image: Giphy.

26/30 :'San Andreas 2'

27 /30: 'Sherlock Holmes 3'

'Sherlock Holmes' GIF
Image: Giphy.

27/30 :'Sherlock Holmes 3'

28 /30: 'Star Trek 4'

'Star Trek' movie GIF
Image: Giphy.

28/30 :'Star Trek 4'

29 /30: 'Wedding Crashers 2'

'Wedding Crashers' GIF
Image: Giphy.

29/30 :'Wedding Crashers 2'

30 /30: 'What We Do in the Shadows 2'

'What We Do in the Shadows' GIF
Image: Giphy.

30/30 :'What We Do in the Shadows 2'