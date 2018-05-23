Entertainment

A Complete Timeline of Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Romance so Far

by Jessica Arnold
May 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the 2017 Met Gala
Don’t even try to act like you haven't been 'shipping J-Rod super hard since they started dating last February. Even though they've been together for over a year now, we're still hanging on their every interview, picture and social media post. And now that they've celebrated their first anniversary, we're ready to construct a timeline of their love. 

Ever since they swept the tabloids with their hot summer romance last year, we have been all about this power celebrity couple. From romantic getaways in France to backyard pool parties with their kids, J-Rod is the hottest couple in the limelight — and their bond seems further and further away from a casual fling with every passing day. The two are reportedly already serious. Like, really serious.

Here's a timeline of their romance thus far, from the rumored beginnings to the talk of marriage and even their bumps in the road as a couple. Will an engagement be the next addition to this list? Or are these two headed for splitsville like so many other superstar pairings?

A version of this article was originally published in July 2018. Additional reporting by Sarah Aswell.

March 8, 2017

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's romance begins
1/20 :March 8, 2017

Rumors began swirling that J.Lo and A-Rod were an item after they were spotted in Vegas together. There were plenty of skeptics, though, including us, especially since Lopez had just been linked to Drake.

March 13, 2017

Jennifer Lopez first pic with Alex Rodriguez
2/20 :March 13, 2017

Lopez posted a hot pic of her and Rodriguez snuggling together on her Instagram story then quickly deleted it. The two were enjoying a vacation together in the Bahamas. This is the moment we all realized a true Hollywood love story was developing and the two were dubbed J-Rod, obviously.

March 23, 2017

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's romance heats up
3/20 :March 23, 2017

E! News reported things between Lopez and Rodriguez went "from zero to 100 really quick." The outlet even suggested Rodriguez already has plans to marry Lopez up in the near future.

April 3, 2017

Alex Rodriguez hangs out with Jennifer Lopez and her mother
4/20 :April 3, 2017

It was already meet-the-family time for the couple of one month. The two were spotted out for a stroll in New York City with Lopez's mom Guadalupe Rodríguez. Lopez also met Rodriguez's sister, Susy Dunand and captured the moment on Instagram. Dunand even reportedly referred to Lopez as her sister-in-law.

April 17, 2017

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez help kids in need
5/20 :April 17, 2017

Lopez and Rodriguez flew to La Romana, Dominican Republic, together to deliver school supplies to children in need. A couple that gives together, stays together.

May 1, 2017

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez make their couple debut
6/20 :May 1, 2017

J-Rod made their couple debut at the 2017 Met Gala, walking arm and arm down the red carpet and smiling for the cameras in all their glam. Lopez even posted some Instagram pics of the two on their way to the big event and referred to Rodriguez as her "macho bello."

June 6, 2017

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a family pool party
7/20 :June 6, 2017

Lopez shared a pool photo with Rodriguez, her twins, Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, 9, and his two daughters, Ella Alexander, 9, and Natasha Alexander, 12. having a #SundayFunday. Not only does this photo make it clear their children have already met one another, but it seems the family gets along well.

June 19, 2017

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in France.
8/20 :June 19, 2017

Lopez and Rodriguez jetted off for yet another couple vacation amidst their crazy careers. This time, they ended up in France. The trip reportedly included a yachting adventure in Monaco, fine dining on the French Riviera and a yoga lesson in St. Tropez.

July 7, 2017

Jennifer Lopez supports her man, Alex Rodriguez
9/20 :July 7, 2017

Lopez supported her man on the baseball field and on social media. She gave him shoutouts every chance she got as he made appearances for MLB All-Star Week.

July 13, 2017

Trouble in paradise for J-Rod?
10/20 :July 13, 2017

A bump in the road for Lopez and Rodriguez... Lopez reportedly hired a private detective to tail Rodriguez after cheating rumors surfaced in the tabloids back in June. Apparently, Rodriguez wasn't pleased at all when he found out. But the couple is reportedly working through their issues.

Nov. 22, 2017

Matching jammies on Thanksgiving
11/20 :Nov. 22, 2017

Families that wear matching pj's together stay together — on Thanksgiving, all the kids, plus a cousin, showed some holiday cheer by celebrating together in matching pajamas. It looked like a fun time to us for this blended family.

Dec. 25, 2017

J-Rod's first Christmas together
12/20 :Dec. 25, 2017

2017 was the first time the couple spent Christmas together, and it looked amazing — cozy but also warm since they were celebrating in Florida. There was time in the pool, an elaborate dinner and, of course, matching pj's and lots of presents for everyone.

Jan. 5, 2018

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the Los Angeles Lakers Game
13/20 :Jan. 5, 2018

They make an outing to floor seats at a Los Angeles Lakers game, enjoying some basketball and snacks as a big, happy group. The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by the final score of 108 – 94 at Staples Center, but we're sure they still had a good time.

Jan. 9, 2018

J-Rod in Puerto Rico
14/20 :Jan. 9, 2018

The power couple finds time to give back among all their activities. In January, the Latin couple traveled to Puerto Rico, in part to launch the Puerto Rico Federally Qualified Health Centers Disaster Recovery Fund, but also to visit with the citizens of the island and assess the damage. This trip was in addition to the relief concert the couple put on to help the hurricane victims.

Feb. 3, 2018

J-Lo Dedicates A Song to A-Rod on their Anniversary
15/20 :Feb. 3, 2018

While J.Lo was headlining a special concert for DirecTV, she sang her new single, "Us," and said it was about her and the baseball pro, who was in the audience with his two daughters. 

“We’ve been together for one year today,” Lopez said to the huge crowd. “I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song’s for you. I love you.”

March 4, 2018

J-Rod Skip the Oscars for Project Destined
16/20 :March 4, 2018

The couple did not hit the red carpet for the Oscars but instead donned their best business suits and set out for the Bronx, where they helped underprivileged kids learn about making smart financial choices and investments.  

March 29, 2018

J-Rod Buy A Condo Together
17/20 :March 29, 2018

After selling off some of their solo properties, the power couple decided to move in together a little over a year after they began seeing each other. Their choice abode? A $15 million Manhattan condo that, at 4,000 square feet, is plenty big enough to happily hold their blended family.

April 8, 2018

A-Rod Tells Ellen How He Met J-Lo
18/20 :April 8, 2018

A-Rod visited with Ellen DeGeneres and told the story of how he and Lopez met and started dating. Even though J.Lo is one of the most recognizable superstars around, Rodriguez admits it took him a minute to even place who she was, in part because she was dressed for an acting role. 

He told DeGeneres: 

“I turn around, and I do not recognize this person,” he explained. “And it’s Jennifer, but she’s dressed up as Harlee from Shades of Blue, and she’s in her jeans and her big boots. And it took me about four or five seconds. And she said, ‘It’s Jennifer! It’s Jennifer!’ I go, ‘Oh, my God, Jennifer, you look beautiful.’”

May 8, 2018

J-Rod at Met Gala 2018
19/20 :May 8, 2018

The power couple went to their second Met Gala together, and A-Rod uploaded pics to Instagram of them having a blast all night, including a video of J.Lo dancing at an after-party.

May 9, 2018

Jo-Lo Talks Marriage on the Tonight Show
20/20 :May 9, 2018

Jennifer Lopez visits Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show to talk about her latest single and also to talk about her relationship with A-Rod. Her newest song is called "El Anillo," which translates to “the ring" — and are you thinking what we're thinking? 

Lopez told Fallon that there was no pressure on A-Rod but also said, “I feel like there’s a point that all women get to where they’re like, ‘What’s up?’ It’s like, we’re good. Everything’s great. What’s going on? Am I staying or am I…?”