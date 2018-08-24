Entertainment

All the Celebs Who Are Pregnant Right Now

by Allie Gemmill
Aug 24, 2018 at 11:20 a.m. ET
Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien with the Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible at the 2014 BAFTA LA Jaguar Britannia Awards
Image: Angela Weiss/Getty Images For Jaguar Land Rover.

The stork never stops visiting couples across the globe, but in Hollywood, it feels like the stork is especially busy. Every month, we get tons of happy confirmations from celebrities that they are about to become parents of all kinds. First-time parents, parents who are adding to their growing brood, parents who are bringing together children from previous marriages and adding to their blended family, parents who are adopting, parents who chose surrogacy and even more types and combinations. 

Halfway through 2018, the celeb pregnancy announcements are still coming in by the metric ton, frequently via Instagram. Celebrities like Kate Upton, Kate Hudson, Erika Christensen and Jana Kramer are all expecting the stork to bring a new baby their way later this year. 

In addition to these celebs, let's see who else is currently pregnant in 2018.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.

1 /32: Paige O'Brien

Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien announce they're expecting on Instagram
Image: Shuapeck/Instagram

2 /32: April Love Geary

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke kiss in a photo taken in Hawaii
Image: Aprillovegeary/Instagram.

3 /32: Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge poses in a bikini the shows her baby bump on the beach
Image: Lilyaldridge/Instagram.

4 /32: Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood announces 2nd pregnancy on Instagram
Image: Carrieunderwood/Instagram.

5 /32: Troian Bellisario

Photo of Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams as they arrive to the royal wedding in May 2018
Image: Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images/.

6 /32: Rachel Platten

Photo of Rachel Platten pregnancy announcement
Image: Rachelplatten/Instagram.

7 /32: Rebecca Lo Robertson

Photo of Rebecca Lo Robertson and John Reed Loflin
Image: Rebeccalorobertson/Instagram.

8 /32: Kate Upton

Photo of Kate Upton
Image: Kateupton/Instagram.

9 /32: Desiree Hartsock

Photo of Desiree Hartsock
Image: Desireesiegfried/Instagram.

10 /32: Kate Hudson

Photo of Kate Hudson
Image: Katehudson/Instagram.

11 /32: Claire Danes

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend the 2018 The Public Theater's Annual Gala at Delacorte Theater
Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images.

12 /32: Michelle Branch

Photo of Michelle Branch
Image: Michellebranch/Instagram.

13 /32: Beatrice Borromeo

Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Casiraghi are seen during the 74th Venice Film Festival
Image: Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images.

14 /32: Kat Von D

Kat Von D and Leafar Seyer perform together on stage at Kat Von D Beauty 10th Anniversary Party at Vibiana Cathedral
Image: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images For Kat Von D Beauty.

15 /32: Hilary Duff

Photo of Hilary Duff
Image: Hilaryduff/Instagram.

16 /32: Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

17 /32: Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus arrives at the The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.

18 /32: Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig attend The Opportunity Network's 11th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street
Image: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan Via Getty Images.

19 /32: Emilie de Ravin

Photo of Emilie de Ravin
Image: Emiliede_ravin/Instagram.

20 /32: Charlotte Casiraghi

Dimitri Rassam and Charlotte Casiraghi arrive at the Rose Ball 2018 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation at Sporting Monte-Carlo
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis Via Getty Images.

21 /32: Parker Young's Fiancée, Stephanie Weber

Stephanie Weber and actor Parker Young attend the 16th Costume Designers Guild Awards with presenting sponsor Lacoste at The Beverly Hilton Hotel
Image: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images For CDG.

22 /32: Erin Burnett

Erin Burnett, CNN news anchor, along with her her finace, Citigroup executive David Rubulotta, arrive for the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference
Image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images.

23 /32: Lilly Ghalichi

Photo of Lilly Ghalichi
Image: Lillyghalichi/Instagram.

24 /32: Christine Lakin

Photo of Christine Lakin
Image: Yolakin/Instagram.

25 /32: Kenya Moore

Photo of Kenya Moore
Image: Thekenyamoore/Instagram.

26 /32: Shenae Grimes-Beech

Photo of Shenae Grimes-Beech
Image: Shenaegrimesbeech/Instagram.

27 /32: Yvonne Strahovski

Photo of Yvonne Strahovski
Image: Yvonnestrahovski/Instagram.

28 /32: Amber Stevens West

Amber Stevens West and Andrew J. West attend the premiere of 'Antiquities' at the Dances With Films Festival
Image: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images.

29 /32: Francesca Eastwood

Photo of Francesca Eastwood
Image: Francescaeastwood/Instagram.

30 /32: Josh Brolin's Wife, Kathryn Boyd

Photo of James Brolin, Barbra Streisand, Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd
Image: Joshbrolin/Instagram.

31 /32: Jana Kramer

Photo of Jana Kramer
Image: Kramergirl/Instagram.

32 /32: Deena Cortese

Photo of Deena Cortese
Image: Deenanicolemtv/Instagram.

