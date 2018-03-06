Only recently have we seen an emergence of movies spotlighting the true, amazing stories of hidden women in history.

It started with Hidden Figures, which became a smash hit at the box office in 2016, telling the incredible story of Christine Darden, Katherine Johnson, Melba Roy and the African-American women called the West Computers. They were human computers who helped blaze a trail for engineers and mathematicians of all races and genders. This year, The Post, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, focused on Katharine Graham, the first female publisher of The Washington Post, who worked to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets.

Both films sparked our curiosity about other women overlooked by history. Are there other stories to be mined from the deep caverns of history that deserve a closer look? Unsurprisingly, there are.

Let's take a look at a handful of the intriguing women whose lives and life's work have helped shape culture and the modern world — from Patsy Mink, the first woman of color to be elected to Congress, to Bessie Coleman, the first African-American woman to earn an international pilot's license.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2017.