14 Things About Mila Kunis That Make Us Love Her Even More

Just when we thought we couldn't love Mila Kunis any more, we dug a little deeper (via Google searches because she doesn't have any social media accounts, which, we'll get into why a little later) and now we've officially fallen deep into an obsession (a healthy one!) with her.

We know her as a movie and TV star (of varying genres and roles — she's truly a talented actress) and mom of two absolutely adorable kids (Wyatt and Dimitri, the lives of which she keeps pretty private), but there's actually much more to Kunis than meets the eye. For starters, her life is basically a rom-com now (seriously, if you haven't heard Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's love story, you're in for a real treat). Plus, she has

Ready to learn some new things about the girl who pretty much grew up before our eyes on That '70s Show? Let's go.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2016.