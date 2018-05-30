Food Network Star Winners: Where Are They Now?

We don't know about you guys, but we're total suckers for a good cooking competition. When done right, it's the perfect blend of high-stakes competition, seriously tough challenges, delicious-looking food and, of course, a dash of drama. And Food Network Star has it all — plus, two hosts with some real chemistry. Don't believe us? Go watch a bloopers real of Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay; we'll wait.



Once all is said and done and a winner is crowned, if you're anything like us, you likely immediately reach for your phone the second the finale ends, typing "what's (season winner name) doing now" or "(season winner name) Instagram" in the Google search bar, trying to figure out what they've been up to since they wrapped filming. Then, you likely look up every single winner from past seasons, right? Yeah... us, too.



So, to make things easier, we did the work for you. Before Season 14 premieres on Sunday, June 10 at 9/8c, catch up on what every Food Network Star winner has done since nabbing that coveted title.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2016.