15 Celebrity Quotes About Finding Love After Heartbreak

Watching your favorite, beloved celebrity couples break up, separate or get divorced is hard. But splitting up in the spotlight? That's even harder. And it seemed the past few years have been especially rough: We've seen some of our favorite couples call it quits, from down-to-Earth sweethearts Anna Faris and Chris Pratt to the underdogs we thought would last forever, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. We stared at our laptop screens in disbelief when we first read the headlines on Twitter, with everyone in near-unison screaming, "Love is dead!!"



But it's just a fact of life: People fall in love, and sometimes it just doesn't work out. We all go through it, and we all know the pain well enough — that feeling like the whole world is crashing around you and you swear you'll never find love again, but then, you find it. And it's one of the most magical moments of your life.



That's exactly what these celebs experienced: love after the heartbreak. And their words on losing a great love and finding the strength to move on truly hits home. Here are 15 of our favorite celebrity quotes about it.

A version of this article was originally published in August 2016.