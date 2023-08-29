Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

The Royal Family Insisted One of Meghan Markle’s Lines in Suits Be Changed After She Started Dating Prince Harry

Kristyn Burtt
When Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry, things became a little complicated on the set of her show, Suits. It seems that the royal family somehow got ahold of her scripts and would weigh in with their approval or disapproval. It’s something that wasn’t exactly welcome in the writers’ room.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that it was “a little irritating” to get feedback from the palace, even though everyone was very “excited” that Meghan was dating a royal. Korsh shared that there was one particular word that got the royal family up in arms, and they had to change it. Are you ready for it? “Poppycock.” He revealed he wanted Meghan’s character, Rachel, to say the word in a scene as a tribute to his in-laws, who often used it in their household. “And the royal family did not want her saying the word,” he noted. “They didn’t want to put the word poppycock’ in her mouth. I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘cock.'”

What is wild about the outcome is that they removed the word “poppycock” and substituted it with “bulls**t,” which is far more offensive to the non-cursing crowd. Korsh also indicated that there were “one or two more things” that came up with the scripts, but he took it all in stride. And the directive wasn’t coming from Meghan, it was from either “the directing producer at the time, or her agent.” In the end, Korsh understood where the palace was coming from, so he held no ill will — he wanted to protect Meghan too.

“They didn’t like having to tell me any more than I liked having to hear it. But listen, when they explained it that way, and I’m pretty sure it got explained to me that it was about that [splicing potential], I had some sympathy because I wouldn’t want somebody doing that to her either,” he summed up. “And the thing is, I didn’t think anybody really would, but also I don’t know. People are crazy.”

Meghan Markle

