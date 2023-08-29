Kate Middleton Reportedly Invited This Iconic Hollywood Singer for Tea & She Turned It Down

The British royal family serves millions and millions of people, from the U.K. and beyond. And, with so many people to see and causes to support, it’s safe to say that any time with a member of the royal family is precious, let alone ultra-rare. But, for one lucky Hollywood singer, an invite to tea at the palace with none other than Kate Middleton didn’t impress her much.

As it turns out, “9 to 5” singer Dolly Parton recently turned down a meeting with the Princess of Wales. “This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate but I couldn’t even go,” the iconic country singer said during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 2, per Us Weekly. “I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me and one of these days I’m going to get to do that — that would be great.”

As for why Parton said no, the answer was pretty straightforward. “But she wasn’t going to promote my rock album so I had to say no,” the singer explained. We totally respect that!

Despite not being able to meet with the Duchess, it seems like Parton still managed to have a great time across the pond. “I love the people, the feel of London,” she said in the interview. “I don’t unfortunately [get time to sightsee]. I have in the past, me and my band, in a tour bus when we have it planned.”

Earlier this year, Parton released her first-ever rock album, Rockstar. “I’m so excited to finally present my first rock n’ roll album!” Parton said in a statement to Billboard at the time. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

Knowing that the leap from country to rock might've been quite a major one, we totally understand Parton making that her priority, even though that means turning down a one-on-one meeting with Middleton. We'll hopefully get to see these two together one day, perhaps for Parton's next album?

