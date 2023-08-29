Tori Spelling’s Inner Circle Is Allegedly Concerned Over Her Possible Career Goals

2023 has been a rather wild year for Tori Spelling, from a divorce that truly shocked her beloved fans to the ongoing housing drama that’s making headlines everywhere. A lot’s been happening for Spelling, and apparently, her inner circle is worried.

Not only are her best pals allegedly worried about her wellbeing, but they’re worried she may be “paving” her way back to reality TV. Insiders say her pals are “worried” she may be “drumming up drama to pave her way back to TV by headlining a reality series,” according to the sources in RadarOnline.

TRUE TORI, Tori Spelling, (2014). © Lifetime TV / Courtesy: Everett Collection.

As many people know, the Mommywood author is no stranger to the reality TV world. Back in 2014, she had her own show called True Tori, and in 2022, had another show called @Home With Tori, and even co-starred with ex-husband Dean McDermott for the shows Tori & Dean: Inn Love, Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, and Tori & Dean: Storibook Weddings.

She hosted Craft Wars, co-hosted Messyness, and appeared on The Masked Singer, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and even appeared as a judge for RuPaul’s Drag Race, among many others over the years, per the IMDB page.

Along with that, sources say she may finally go on Dancing With the Stars after being offered a spot since 2006.

For those who don’t know, Spelling has been in the news cycle for being photographed with her and her kids staying in a $100-a-night motel, then living in an RV, then the mold infestation that was behind Spelling’s recent hospital stay. And it’s alleged that she and McDermott have been clashing due to him wanting to keep things private, and her allegedly being okay with the media attention.

Either way, her pals are reportedly worried, and have been since she and McDermott split up in June 2023.

