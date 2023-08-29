Claudia Schiffer Rocked a Golden Glow in a Colorful Bikini To Celebrate Her 53rd Birthday in ‘Paradise’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Claudia Schiffer is one of the more private supermodels from the iconic era of the ’90s, but she wasn’t shy on her 53rd birthday. The German-born fashion icon showed off her gorgeous curves in a super chic bikini while on holiday in Greece.

The swimsuit from Dolce & Gabbana featured a blue-print top with red spaghetti straps and the bottom was a multitude of colors and prints — it was a festive piece to celebrate her big day. Schiffer wore her long blonde hair in a sleek and straight style, and she paired the outfit with white sunglasses and a heart-shaped locket. She captioned her vacation carousel with a sweet message, ““Celebrating in Greek paradise, featuring a special friend who came to wish me happy birthday 🥰🦋,” Yes, even a sweet butterfly landed on her for a birthday wish — a true Snow White moment.

Surprisingly, Schiffer isn’t featured in Apple TV +’s upcoming docuseries, The Super Models. Her fellow icons Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista are starring in the series, but it makes us wonder if she opted out. The reasons haven’t been divulged, but it’s probably a hot topic that will resurface around the Sept. 20 premiere.

As for Schiffer, she’s enjoying English life with her director husband, Matthew Vaughn, and their three kids. She’s working in the fashion industry, and she loves that she and her supermodel crew are all still thriving on the runway. “Before the ’90s, a model’s career would rarely last past her 30s. With the era of supermodels, careers started to last longer, as we became powerful brands in our own right,” she told Vogue. “Today, there is no ageing out. Models are working well into their 40s and beyond. It points to a culture shift and a more rounded vision of womanhood.”

