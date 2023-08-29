Wheel of Fortune Execs Allegedly Want This Contract With Vanna White ‘To Be Her Last Contract’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While contract negotiations may have hit a bit of a standstill with Vanna White and the Wheel of Fortune executives, insiders are spilling the beans about how the executives want this contract to be the Vanna White Wrapped In Love author’s “last contract.”

“They want her next contract though to be her last contract so there is a little more maneuverability to change things up in a few years when they look for her replacement,” the insider said to DailyMail. “It is a matter of who is going to budge first, but they both aren’t blinking yet. Vanna wants to go out on her terms and retire when she is ready with a nice paycheck to end it all.”

The last time White had contract negotiations was 18 years ago, and with how long this process has taken, we’re sure the executives want this contract to last until White’s retirement.

The insider added, “Vanna and the producers are currently on a similar page and want to get a deal done but they both have a few hiccups to still clear through…They both know they have a lot of time to do it and more discussions to be had but everyone wants something achieved and wouldn’t want Pat [Sajak]’s last year hampered by the constant news of the revolving contract dispute drama. They want to celebrate this year with little to no drama whatsoever.”

For those that don’t know, White has been reportedly fighting for a substantial raise. At first, many claimed she was just trying to get a comparable raise after twenty years on the same contract, but recent findings indicate that she’s allegedly trying to get even more than Sajak’s salary amid negotiations, and that’s causing a bit of a standstill.

“Vanna is actually OK with that, she just wants a tremendous payday that the show isn’t ready to even consider at this time,” the insider added, claiming “everyone is in a wait-and-see mode, but to Vanna’s favor, at least she is talking with producers and there is some progress with it all.”

