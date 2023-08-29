Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

King Charles III Reportedly Has a Strict Position on Prince Andrew & It May Not Please Royal Critics

Kristyn Burtt
While the early focus for King Charles III’s reign has been on the family feud, the bigger thorn in his side is Prince Andrew’s issues. His younger brother’s association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has proven to be a massive problem for the royal family, even though the British tabloids prefer to direct their negative attention to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

Queen Elizabeth II was a bit soft on her punishment of her favorite son, it took a lot for her to remove the Duke of York from his senior role. However, Charles is taking a stronger stance publicly and is “absolutely resolute” that Prince Andrew is done with royal life, according to The Telegraph sources. However, that public display doesn’t match what the palace is doing behind the scenes. After he was spotting in a car with Prince William and Kate Middleton on their way to church on Sunday in Scotland, royal critics were horrified.

Charles has been firm in his thinking, and he’s not kicking Andrew out of the family even though he’s been accused of sex abuse and paid out a lawsuit to Virginia Giuffre in the case. “He has always been clear that the Duke is a much-loved member of the family but that does not mean there will be a change in tack when it comes to his royal status,” an insider shared. In order to keep that circle of trust, Charles reportedly made Andrew drop the idea of pursuing any counterclaims to fight back against Giuffre’s allegations.

And look no further than the fact that the king is also funding Andrew’s private security deals and caved to his brother’s wishes to stay at Royal Lodge. (Can you imagine the fuss if Harry and Meghan refused to leave Frogmore Cottage?) It’s clear that Charles wants a “unified” front at the palace and that is going to include Prince Andrew whether people like it or not.

