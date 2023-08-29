Melania Trump’s Reported Reaction to Donald Trump’s Mug Shot Gives an Indication to Whose Side She’s On

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There is so much news swirling around Donald Trump, from his legal woes to his 2024 presidential campaign. What might be the most intriguing aspect of the entire situation is how little voters have seen of Melania Trump after her husband’s four indictments in the last five months. However, her public silence probably shouldn’t be measured as a sign of indifference.

Sources close to the former first lady spoke to People about how she really feels about Donald Trump’s trouble with the law. Chalking it up to “election interference by his political rivals,” Melania is pretty closely aligned with her husband’s beliefs and understands why he chose his villainous pose for his mugshot. “Melania hates all of the legal problems but understands how her husband uses adversity to his advantage,” the insider explained. “She knows the mug shot is sending both a f**k you message to his enemies as well as a kiss to his flock.”

She has no problem with Donald Trump being “the center of attention whether the subject is good or bad” because “he has been this way since the day she met him.” She “deplores the indictments” and finds the criminal charges “embarrassing,” but that’s not stopping Melania from living her life, which means focusing on her son, Barron, 17, as he enters his senior year of high school in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Remember Melania is a mom with a not-yet-adult son to protect,” the source continued. “A mug shot that everyone is talking about is just one more issue to wade through.” So, political watchers shouldn’t expect her to make any comment now — or ever — about the former president’s legal issues. Even though they lead very different lives, the couple seems to be aligned in their belief that this is nothing more than a “witch hunt.”

