A Member of Donald Trump’s Family Ditched the Controversial Last Name in a Recent Public Statement

It’s no secret that the name “Trump” can invoke extremely varied reactions and, given the former president’s many ongoing legal battles, no one can blame his family members for wanting to distance themselves from all that the family name encompasses — and that’s exactly what a former Trump did this past weekend.

Blaine Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump‘s late brother Robert, ditched the last name in a recent letter sent to supporters of God’s Love We Deliver, a charity for which she acts as vice-chair. The charity sent out invitations to its upcoming Golden Heart Awards dinner, an annual gala that will honor Scarlett Johansson and Ben Platt this year.

Blaine Trump attends the God’s Love We Deliver 16th annual Golden Heart Awards on Oct. 17, 2022, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

According to Page Six, the letter urges invitees to the event where tables go for up to $150,000 to “help us make this the most successful Golden Hearts Awards ever,” and is signed by chairpersons Anna Wintour, Micheal Kors and Blaine, with no surname included. On the charity’s website, the socialite and philanthropist is listed as Blaine Beard, her maiden name.

Blaine was married to the indicted former president’s younger brother from 1984 until their lengthy divorce battle was finalized in 2009. Their marriage reportedly crumbled when Blaine discovered Robert had purchased a $3.7 million home for his mistress and former secretary Ann Marie Pallan, who he later married. After the discovery Blaine overdosed and was hospitalized but, fortunately, survived.

Robert Trump, Blaine Trump and Donald Trump at the opening of Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, N.J., April 6, 1990. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

When Robert died in 2020, neither Blaine nor her son from a previous relationship, Christopher Trump-Retchin who was adopted by Robert, were invited to the funeral. That year, Blaine — who was living in Beverly Hills during the pandemic — told Town & Country that she doesn’t use her married name in California “because I know it isn’t popular.” In a 2022 profile in Park Magazine, Blaine added that she most frequently goes by her first name or maiden name “because it’s easier” and the magazine reported that the Trump name “once led a waiter in California to say he wouldn’t have served her if he knew she was a Trump.”