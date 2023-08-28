A-List Actors Are Flocking to This Social Media App To Earn Money During the Strike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been 45 days since the SAG-AFTRA strike began and actors, even famous ones, are getting crafty about earning a living. With no steady income coming in because most TV and film sets are shut down, unless they have an interim agreement with the union, the stars are looking for ways to pay the bills. That’s where the Cameo app comes into play.

The video social media platform, which allows fans and celebrities to connect for a price set by the star, is suddenly seeing a major resurgence during this down time in Hollywood. Cameo CEO Steven Galanis told CNN Business that the company has seen over 2,400 performers reactive their account or join for the first time since the strike began. He explained that it was “an increase of 137%” and “the biggest influx” they’ve seen since the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s good business for Cameo because they take a 25% cut of each sale.

In a recent interview with CNN, Joey King highlights the misconception that only big-name stars are affected by these issues. https://t.co/Fj3CCTdaJK — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 23, 2023

Galanis is pointing out what many actors have been telling the TV and movie studios — it’s hard to earn a living wage in Hollywood. “You just assume that they’re making all this money, they’re rich and famous, but the vast majority of them just aren’t,” he explained. “Something like Cameo is certainly the better way for many of them to bridge the gap.” Alyssa Milano has reactivated her account and even SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher jumped on the bandwagon this week, charging $1,500 per video.

While that might seem like a steep price, it’s going toward a good cause: the actors’ health and pension benefits. With 86% of the union’s membership not qualifying for health insurance through the usual route, TV and film contracts, Cameo has become a way for popular stars to make it to the $26,470 income threshold during a strike. For Galanis, it’s a boon to the platform, too. “When suddenly production stops or we’re in lockdown, it’s still a way for people to take their fame and build a business around it online,” he summed up. With no end to the SAG-AFTRA strike in sight, this may be where more celebs turn to pay their mortgage and guarantee their benefits for 2024.

