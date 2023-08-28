Donald Trump’s Golf Skills Are Being Called Into Question After He Reportedly Beat This Legendary PGA Athlete

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump’s favorite pastime is golf, and if you ever wind up playing a game against him, just know that there are reportedly specific rules you must follow. The former president’s incredibly low score at his recent Senior Club Championship at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course has everyone whispering about how Donald Trump likes to play the sport — with a little cheating.

Before we dive into how his golf game seems to be better than legendary PGA golfer Phil Mickelson, who finished eight strokes higher only two weeks before on the same course at a LIV tournament, let’s talk Donald Trump’s humblebrag on Truth Social. “I am pleased to report, for those that care, that I just won the Senior Club Championship (must be over 50 years old!) at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club), shooting a round of 67,” he wrote. He loves to pat himself on the back, but Mediaite noted that senior tournaments often make things a bit easier on the course with a shorter cut rough and different tees from what golf pros use.

Donald Trump, Phil Mickelson. Photo: Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images.

Of course, Donald Trump had to double down on how accomplished he is at the game. “Some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky,” the former president continued. “Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents. Not much you can do even if you wanted to, and I don’t. For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete – I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor!”

Rick Reilly, the author of Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, has a very different explanation from Donald Trump, though. He spoke with sources who claimed that the former president “regularly mov[ed] his golf balls out of difficult lies” and would put “down a score that didn’t account for two balls he hit into the water on one hole.” Oscar De La Hoya even spoke on record to the Associated Press after playing a round of golf with Donald Trump where the former president boldly cheated twice. “Yes, I caught him,” De La Hoya said. “It was unbelievable. But I guess it was his course, so it was his rules.” It sounds like Donald Trump wants to win at any cost.

