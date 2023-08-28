Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Getting Some Heat After Being Photographed a Little Too Close to Disgraced Prince Andrew

As members of the British royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton are no strangers to scandals. And though the pair try to keep up with their pretty and polished reputation most of the time, controversial moments, relationships and feuds have also come out over the years. And, most recently, the couple’s seeming bond with disgraced Prince Andrew has done just that, and fans are ready to go after them.

The backlash against the royal pair began after they were spotted in the car with Andrew in the passenger seat as William drove them to a church in Balmoral on Sunday, Aug 27. The photos, which can be seen HERE!, proved to be just too close for comfort for fans.

“Prince William and Kate Middleton trying to rehabilitate his reputation isn’t going to work,” wrote one user on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Wow…#PrinceWilliam and #PrincessKkkate playing chauffeur to Prince Andrew is definitely a clear message,” another wrote.

“The truth is Prince William gets incandescent with rage over anything [Prince Harry] says or does, but gladly shows support for Prince Andrew who was accused of sexual misconduct with a minor,” another source accused.

News of Andrew and the Waleses seemingly thawed-out relationship comes after sources told The Times last week that King Charles III has no intention of allowing Andrew “to come out of the freezer.” In fact, in addition to making sure Andrew stays secluded and isolated from the public and his royal duties, the monarch is predicting more bombshells about Jeffrey Epstein to come out in the future.

“It feels like more stuff is going to come out on Epstein and there are still unexploded bombs there,” the source revealed. “Andrew is more of a long-term problem than Harry and Meghan.”

If so, we’re wondering why Middleton or William would be even willing to hop in that car. After all, they are one of the few working senior royals at the moment, so their reputation is, undoubtedly, more important than any internal family dynamics.

