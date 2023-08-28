King Charles III’s Latest Strategic Move Proves He’s Serious About Streamlining the Monarchy

Since becoming the newest monarch of the United Kingdom back in September 2022, and then more officially in May in his coronation, King Charles III has been clear about his desires to modernize and “slim down” the monarchy. And though change in the British royal family won’t happen overnight, after all this is an establishment with decades and decades of history, it looks like he’s not letting tradition stop him from some bold moves.

Most recently, Daily Mail confirmed Charles’ plans to perform massive lay-offs in the staff of the family’s Royal Households, including Buckingham Palace, Sandringham, Windsor Castle and Balmoral. Per the outlet, Charles reportedly plans to fire “one in five of his middle-management staff.” Talk about a drastic move!

According to the outlet, Charles’ decision wasn’t taken lightly and is merely a reaction to many staffers having the same or similar jobs. In addition to that, the Mail reports Charles is “acutely conscious of the financial burden a vast household places on the taxpayer.” And, of course, the fewer people the royals have to employ, the less taxpayer money they use.

King Charles III is reportedly set to meet his estranged son, Prince Harry, for 'peace talks.' https://t.co/X288hxOtF4 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 21, 2023

“There is a real feeling that the staffing at all the palaces is too heavy,” one source told the outlet. “There are far too many assistants to assistants. The King and Queen [Camilla] would prefer to pay people proper wages top to bottom but have less people.” Seems reasonable, right?

And, according to the sources, the staff problem isn’t only at the assistant level. “For instance, there are chefs for them and chefs for the staff. Why, they ask, can’t there be one lot of kitchen staff for everyone?” the source added.

In addition to Charles, it seems like his wife Camilla also feels strongly about the staff cut. “Her Majesty cannot abide too many people doing the same jobs,” the source added. Related story Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Insisted on This Bedroom Habit Every Time She Stayed at Her Balmoral Residence

Charles and Camilla’s upcoming move, therefore, is a step in the right direction in their mission to streamline the royals. Of course, the move comes after the royals themselves were streamlined to make for one “tight-knit team.” Currently, the senior working roles are the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex. And, from the looks of it, Charles is planning to keep it that way.

Before you go, click here to see all the best pictures from King Charles III’s coronation.

