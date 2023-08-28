Sam Asghari Is Making Major Career Moves That Might Have Britney Spears Fans Giving Him the Side-Eye

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sam Asghari is wasting no time getting his life back on track amid his divorce from Britney Spears. He isn’t looking to stay out of the spotlight, though. Instead of resuming his fitness trainer career, Asghari is setting his sights on Hollywood.

This really isn’t a new ambition for Asghari because he met and fell in love with Spears after appearing in her 2016 music video for “Slumber Party.” He’s lightly pursued acting while in a relationship with the pop star, scoring roles in NCIS, Special Ops: Lioness, and Hacks (as “Sexy Santa”). According to TMZ, the 29-year-old actor also wants to pursue hosting gigs as well, which makes us very curious. Could a reality show be in his future? Dancing With the Stars or Celebrity Big Brother seem like they would be a good fit for Asghari — and a good get for both shows.

Right now, Asghari is up against the actors’ strike, so he’s going to have to wait for his starring turn in scripted TV or film. That’s what makes a possible reality show appearance a strong guess, especially since the media outlet noted that he has “nothing in the pipeline” right now. He also wants to put his fitness training days in the past because he only has stars in his eyes. That might not be great news for Spears who seems to want to move on from her ex, not see him in the headlines.

Other than agreeing on the custody situation for their five dogs, the former couple is reportedly not in contact with each other. Their high-powered lawyers are handling the situation as Asghari decides whether he will challenge the prenuptial agreement he signed 14 months ago. If that does happen, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Spears cut a check to make him go away for good — even though he’s hoping to stay in the limelight.

