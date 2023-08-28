Meghan Markle’s Mom Was Just Spotted With Hollywood Royalty Who Are Not Her Daughter & Son-in-Law

When her daughter Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry, Doria Ragland, a social worker and former yoga instructor, was thrust into the limelight with her. And though Ragland has remained on the sidelines as the supportive mom, grandma and mother-in-law through the years, new pictures suggest she’s gotten more used to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

In fact, Ragland attended a star-studded event on Saturday, Aug 26, that had her rubbing elbows with some Hollywood royalty. At the event, the This Is About Humanity’s 5th Anniversary Soiree in Los Angeles, Ragland was pictured with none other than Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

In the picture, the three seem like the best of friends as they scooched in for the shot. As for their looks, Jenner rocked an all-white look with a matching Chanel bag, Kardashian wore an all-black look with chunky gold chains and her newly-debuted bangs while Ragland kept it colorful with an orange and pink patterned dress and peach-colored ballet flats.

In another shot, Jenner and Ragland posed for a picture together. We’re guessing these two have more in common than we thought!

Also at the event, in addition to The Kardashians stars, were Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, who donated over $1 million to the foundation. “I am very humbled to be here tonight, and as I look around and I see all of you who took the time out on a Saturday to come here, I just want to say thank you very much,” Sánchez said in her speech as one the night’s honorees, People reports. “I know a lot of you have children and a lot of other things to do, so thank you for being here tonight. I’m filled with gratitude just for that.”

Also in attendance were Eva Longoria, Henry Winkler, Brian Grazer, Leslie Grossman, D-Arcy Carden, Jordana Brewster, Kimora Lee Simmons, Rachel Zoe and David Foster and Katherine McPhee Foster. Talk about a star-studded Hollywood event!

