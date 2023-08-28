Ariana Grande’s Husband Was Seen at a Bar After Her Rumored Affair & an Eyewitness Account of His Night Is Super Sad

Ariana Grande’s estranged husband Dalton Gomez was photographed out and about for the first time since reports surfaced last month that the couple were splitting after two years of marriage. The real estate broker was spotted in a Los Angeles bar with friends on August 25, his first photographed outing since the breakup which reportedly occurred early this year.

Gomez, 28, wasn’t wearing his wedding ring while he reportedly played pool with friends. TMZ reported that eyewitnesses claimed Gomez “looked incredibly sad” and that he spent the night “mostly keeping to himself and staying quiet.”

Gomez and Grande, 30, have yet to officially file for divorce but Page Six reported last month that the duo came to the decision to split mutually in January and were “having problems” prior to then. Gomez reportedly visited the “7 Rings” singer that month in London, where she had been filming Wicked, in a last ditch attempt to save their relationship but it didn’t work out, though the outlet claimed the two had remained “really good friends throughout the entire process.”

However, since reports of their amicable split, more details have come to light about Grande’s rumored affair with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Grande and Slater, who recently filed for divorce from his wife, the mother of his 1-year-old son, reportedly struck up a barely-hidden romance while still married to their respective spouses.

Various sources have claimed Grande and Slater were “sloppy” when it came to keeping the alleged affair hidden and often showed physical affection towards one another on set. “They were seen being all over each other while he was still supposedly happily married to Lilly,” one source alleged. “They were seen making out at a pub in Hampstead, and they were all over each other at Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar party [in March].” Slater’s ex-wife, Lilly Jay, also spoke out to criticize Grande for engaging in the affair and called her family “collateral damage.”