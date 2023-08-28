Irina Shayk & Tom Brady’s Romance May Have Taken a Turn Given Who She’s Vacationing With Right Now

If you were rooting for Tom Brady‘s new reported romance, with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, you might want to think again. In fact, following a reported weekend rendezvous in London together earlier this month, Shayk is proving their relationship is more complicated than we thought as she vacations with none other than her ex, Bradley Cooper.

On Sunday, the model posted a series of pictures on Instagram of her topless on a beach vacation. In the photos, posted both to her feed and Instagram Story, the model is seen carefully covering up her naked chest as she wears black string bikini bottoms and a sweater tied around her waist. To finish off the look, Shayk then wore a pair of black and white sneakers and white Nike crew socks.

In all the pictures, Shayk is doing what she knows best: showing off her incredible physique while climbing or lying down on the rocks.

“ROCKY SUMMER…” Shayk wrote in the caption. Could she be hinting at something? We definitely think so!

On her Instagram Story on the day, in addition to pictures of her wandering in the rocks, Shayk surprisingly also posted a picture of Cooper, her on-and-off ex-boyfriend.

Per Entertainment Tonight, the photo of the A Star Is Born star showed the actor shirtless, lying in a kayak on the water, holding his hand above his eyes to block out the sun.

And although the two vacationing together wouldn’t be that much of a surprise given their co-parenting relationship with their 6-year-old daughter Lea, something about these specific photos is making fans raise their eyebrows about where they currently stand. As a reminder, the two officially broke things off back in 2019 after four years together.

Prior to Shayk and Cooper’s shirtless beach pictures, sources had indicated Shayk and Brady were having a good time getting to know each other. “[Shayk is] impressed with Tom,” a source told People of the retired NFL quarterback, adding that she thinks he’s a “dream guy.” The source continued, “She loves dating him. They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can.”

“Irina doesn’t mind traveling to see him,” the source continued. “She is very excited about their relationship.”

The same goes for Brady, who was also reportedly feeling the butterflies with the model. “He really thinks very highly of her and where this relationship could go,” a source revealed to RadarOnline. “He has zero worry with her, they seem to get each other and get along quite well.”

Although these two were reportedly having a good time, it’s safe to say their romance has seemingly taken a turn with this vacation with Cooper. We guess we’ll have to stay tuned to see what happens next!

