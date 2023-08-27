Dean McDermott & Tori Spelling’s Clashing Way of Coping With Divorce Has Reportedly Reached a Boiling Point

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling’s way of coping with their divorce has reached a breaking point. Insiders claim that the way that they’re coping with the divorce is too different, and it’s allegedly causing a bit of friction between the two.

Insiders recently told the Daily Mail that the Always and Forever star isn’t a big fan of Spelling making everything about her and their kids’ lives so public, opting to keep his personal life more on the private side.

“Now with Tori’s living arrangements, health concerns, and drama-charged life, Dean is trying to navigate through it all and be there for her and the kids through the tough times and to steer clear when Tori is being Tori,” the insider said. “It has been a bunch of hoops that there seems to be no end in sight.”

The recent string of events being referred to is Spelling and their kids being in a $100-a-night motel, then living in an RV, then the mold infestation, and Spelling’s recent hospital stay.

According to the source, McDermott and Spelling’s way of coping with their recent divorce is wildly different, as mentioned before. Spelling likes to keep things open, and McDermott prefers to keep things private. The insider added, “They can’t get on the same page, and it looks to Dean that she doesn’t want the help which is very frustrating. There is going to be more of the same in the immediate future and Dean hates it because he doesn’t want to be looked at as the bad guy.”

Spelling and McDermott met back in 2005 on the set of Mind Over Murder, but they were both married to other people at the time. However, they married in 2006 and later welcomed five children named Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6.

In 2014, McDermott admitted he cheated on Spelling, but they continued to work through their marital issues. Then in June 2023, McDermott posted on Instagram that the pair split up, but deleted the posts only minutes later. However, they confirmed the split and have been living separately.

