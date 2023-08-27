This A-Lister Played a Major & Unexpected Role in Getting Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Together

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think of unexpected (and underrated) Hollywood couples, chances are you may think about Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin. It makes perfect sense when you think about it: they were both child stars, they have super-cool personalities, and keep things super private as an adult; it’s a match made in heaven. However, even the person you inadvertently played matchmaker with the two “didn’t see that one coming” when the two got together.

While Song and Culkin keep their relationship rather private, we do know that one of their A-list buddies was their accidental matchmaker: Seth Green.

So let’s take a trip back to 2013 when Song and Culkin first met on the set of the sitcom Dads, where Culkin was allegedly seeing his buddy Green on the set, where Song also starred on the same show. Culkin claimed Song brushed him off, which she protested on an episode of Culkin’s Bunny Ears podcast.

Then for the next few years, both of them guest starred on Green’s show Robot Chicken, and soon, both of them were in Green’s inner circle, per EOnline. Because of this, a romance bloomed, and the two were seen together for the first time while on a double date with Green and his wife Clare Grant.

(And like many fans, even Green “didn’t see that one coming,” which he divulged to Esquire!)

So for those who don’t know, Song and Culkin started dating in 2017, and later got engaged in early 2022.

They’ve welcomed two children: a son named Dakota, born in April 2021, and another child whose name they haven’t divulged, born in Dec 2022.

