Carmen Electra Was a Vision in a Sheer, Corsetted Black Dress During This Super-Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Whether it be on her Instagram story or on the red carpet, Carmen Electra knows how to turn heads, and this new look shows she’s a confident superstar.

On Aug 25, the Baywatch alum was truly a vision when she arrived to host the I.AM.GIA’s House of Gia event. And if you don’t believe us, look at these pics below and get ready for your jaw to drop! See the pics below:

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 25: Carmen Electra attends the I.AM.GIA’s House of Gia hosted by Carmen Electra at Private Residence on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

As you can see, Electra looks so stunning as she rocks a black corsetted dress from the brand I.AM.GIA. Not only does it hug every curve on her perfectly, but the sheer fabric over her abdomen adds a sexy touch to this rare red carpet appearance. Along with the showstopping dress, she matched the look with a bold black eye makeup look, sparkling silver rings, black nails, and a pink and gold Versace bag.

Truly, she looks so incredible in this outing!

Now along with hosting and rocking the red carpet, Electra is a superstar on OnlyFans. In a previous interview with Vulkan, she said she’ll focus on her lucrative OnlyFans side hustle throughout 2023. “I’m exploring the world of OnlyFans. I made it to the top 1 [percent], which I’m grateful for. The freedom I have is exciting,” she said. “I shoot with my friends when we’re just hanging out at my place and it’s such a fun project.”

She added, “To the Vulkaners, be confident in your body and passionate about everything you do!”

