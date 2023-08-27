Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Salma Hayek Is the Picture of Relaxation in These Photos From the Final Days of Summer

Julia Teti
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Gilbert Flores/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images.

We hat to say it, but it’s true: we’re really in the final days of the summer season. The last few months went by so fast and even though we’re already planning ahead to next summer’s fun and frivolity, a few of our favorite celebs are basking in the glow of the few summer days we have left, including Salma Hayek. The Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram and shared a slew of photos from her happy place, and we’re seriously so envious.

In the snapshots, Hayek sports an intricately designed white cover-up over her two-piece swimsuit. Lounging back on a hammock without a care in the world, the actress looks so completely serene. Honestly, if we could switch places with Hayek for just this moment, we totally would.

“Find a place that makes you wander and dream of your safe place,” her caption begins, followed by a white heart emoji. “For me it’s under the ocean, it gives me a lot of peace, but it destroys my manicure.” So true, Salma. So true.

Any time Hayek takes to Instagram, we always give her posts the double-tap seal of approval. We loved seeing these candid photos from her latest getaway — even if we were a bit envious. We cannot wait to see what she posts next!

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.
Salma Hayek Women Over 50 Who Post the Most Incredible Bikini Photos

