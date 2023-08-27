Donald Trump’s Mug Shot Has Been a Major Financial Game-Changer to His 2024 Presidential Campaign

Despite many critics and experts predicting former US President Donald Trump’s mug shot would tank his chances for the 2024 Presidential bid, it has been a game-changer for the financial side of his campaign. How much of a game-changer? He’s reportedly earned over $7 million in donations since he turned himself in for processing on Aug 24, per RadarOnline, making his donations over the past three weeks raise up to $20 million.

According to his campaign, per RadarOnline, Trump’s campaign raised $7.1 million since Thursday, or rather, since his mug shot was released to the public (and his highest day in campaign donations was over $4.1 million on the day of, per figures obtained by Politico)!

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump boards his private airplane, also known as Trump Force One, as he departs Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump surrendered to multiple charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Soon after his arrest, Trump tweeted for the first time in over two years a link to his website, along with a photo of his mug shot and the caption in the photo reading in all caps, “Mug Shot — August 24, 2023…. Election Interference/ Never Surrender! DonaldJTrump.com.”

His tweet led to a letter to his supporters asking for donations, and then further on his website was a bunch of merch with his mug shot as the focus of each product; so donation options are coming from all sides.

And in case you’re wondering how much he’s earned in donations since the legal whirlwind the past three weeks, it’s up to $20 million.

This isn’t too shocking considering his favorable poll numbers, along with other polls that measured if votes cared about his legal battles.

In a poll, per Deseret, about 72 percent of Republican voters said they would be “more likely” to vote for Trump after these legal battles or it had no bearing on their decision-making. And as for independent voters, 18 percent said “more likely” and 30 percent said “no change.”

