Netflix’s The Crown Will Reportedly Recreate This Pivotal Moment From Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Relationship

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love story seems like the stuff of which fairy tales are made. But longtime royal fans know the couple’s early days of courtship were anything but perfect. It’s true, the Prince and Princess of Wales had their ups and downs like any other couple, and it seems like Netflix’s original series The Crown will recreate a significant turning point from their burgeoning romance.

The sixth season of The Crown is due to drop its final batch of episodes later this year, and the last installment of the Emmy-winning series will chronicle Kate and William’s relationship at college. Among the highs and lows from the couple’s courtship, one pivotal moment that will reportedly appear in the series is when Kate walked a runway fashion show in nothing but a sheer dress and some underwear, according to The Sun. Why was this such a major moment for the couple? We’ll explain further.

Prince William surely knows how to keep Kate Middleton swooning. https://t.co/j9uL1uIAux — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 22, 2023

By this point in their relationship, Kate and William were well acquainted with one another. But once William saw Kate on the catwalk, everything changed. William made his interest in Kate known, and the two started officially dating not long after the 2002 charity fashion show. Of course, William and Kate went through their share of break ups and reconciliations thereafter. But it all led to their nuptials in 2011.

As much as we think we know about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ romance, seeing it played out on the small screen will surely be a treat. We’ve already caught a glimpse of the young actors portraying the royals, and we’re counting down the days until the series’ return. Royal fans: get your Netflix queue ready.

William and Kate: A Royal Love Story by Christopher Andersen

Image: Gallery Books Gallery Books.

'William and Kate: A Royal Love Story' by Christopher Andersen $9.00 $26.00 65% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

Related story Kate Middleton Revealed One of Prince Louis’ First Words Had Everything To Do With Her Favorite Hobby

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s life as parents and husband and wife has been well documented over the course of their marriage. But when royal fans go back long before the couple’s 2011 nuptials, they find a love story with twists and turns. Christopher Andersen’s William and Kate: A Royal Love Story chronicles the couple’s early days in college, through their breakups, and finally to their memorable engagement. This is a must-have addition to any royal fan’s bookshelf.

Before you go, click here to see more photos of Prince William & Kate Middleton through the years.

