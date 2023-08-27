Meghan Markle’s Major Payout Reportedly Has Her Going Back to Her Roots

Remember how we said Meghan Markle’s comeback may be coming sooner than we thought? Well, it seems like when she returns, she is reportedly expected to make a huge financial payday that has everyone refreshing their Instagram daily, and it’s all thanks to a venture that has her going back to her roots.

Before she became a royal, Meghan was known for two things: her blogging on social media and The Tig, and her acting on Suits. While we’re still waiting on an update for her acting comeback, it seems she’s going back to her blogging roots with an Instagram comeback that may land her $1 million per post, according to experts.

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 06: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 – One Year To Go launch event on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Invictus Games will be held in Germany for the first time in September 2023. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Many people flocked to the Instagram account @meghan under speculation that it could be the Duchess of Sussex’s page that she will soon refresh and start posting from. The account has over 94,000 followers, along with some of her closest friends and former workers for her and Prince Harry’s foundation Archewell.

A source close to her Hollywood team told DailyMail: “Yes, that’s her. Expect an announcement very soon. She’s coming back. Everyone in Hollywood is talking about the re-launch being imminent. Meghan has never made any secret of the fact she wants to return to Instagram.”

Not only that, but experts think that when Meghan returns to blogging on the popular social media app, it could land her a bunch of money.

Social media expert Eric Schiffer told DailyMail: “I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram. You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command $ 1 million (£790,000) and up for a single post promoting a product. There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees.”

And if you need any more proof that Meghan is making a return, she even told Allison P. Davis in an interview with The Cut in Aug 2022, “’Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back on Instagram.”

