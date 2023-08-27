Jennifer Love Hewitt Looks Like a New Person as She Unveils a Look We’ve Never Seen From Her Before

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Y’all are not ready for Jennifer Love Hewitt’s latest transformation. Now, we were all so shocked when the natural brunette did a total 180 with her usual hair and went blonde in the spring of 2023. And now, she’s shocked us yet again with a new ‘do we’ve never seen from her before.

On Aug 25, the Ghost Whisperer shared a startling, and gorgeous, before and after set of photos from her latest trip to the hair salon. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “Before and After! @nikkilee901 Ready for Fall🎃🧡.”

In the first photo, we see Hewitt looking gorgeous with her highlighted blonde look as the “before,” and then the next slide has our jaws on the floor. In the next slide, the Day I Shot Cupid author is rocking a reddish-hued, brown blunt straight bob that not only perfectly frames her face, but is sure to be the must-have hairstyle this fall!

Now, Hewitt is no stranger to the dramatic hair transformation. Along with this blunt bob and the blonde hair before, she previously stunned fans with a bang-clad, dusty brown look in March 2022, per Women’s Health via Yahoo, and curly brown bobs. So the reddish hue and straight hair is a totally new look for her (and we’re obsessed)!

Hewitt is clearly ready for fall with this hair transformation, and knowing her, this won’t be the last pic that’ll get fans in the autumn spirit!

